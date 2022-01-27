Substack's Take on the Whole Joe Rogan-COVID-Neil Young Debate Will Probably Anger Liberals

Joe Rogan just keeps winning. He got a boatload of money from Spotify to host his podcast. Staffers at Spotify were not happy. Well, too bad. Neil Young wasn’t happy to be on the same streaming service as Rogan and demanded that they remove his music. They could have Neil Young or Rogan, but not both. Spotify shrugged. The whole company isn’t supported because of one artist, Neil. What’s hilarious is how quick and easy Spotify moved to purge Young’s catalog.

‘See you, we don’t need you’ was the message. It’s true. Rogan is a target because he’s not kowtowing to the fear porn that’s being shoved down our throats by Fauci, the CDC, Democrats, and the liberal media about COVID. He’s not pro-jab everyone. He also took doctor-prescribed ivermectin to manage his symptoms when he contracted the virus. CNN smeared him for taking “horse de-wormer,” a point that even the network’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, admitted shouldn’t have been said on air. Gupta was invited on Rogan’s podcast and got grilled. Some wanted Rogan to sue. He probably had grounds to do so but didn’t.

With all this pressure being placed on companies by the Left to censor their content, Substack reaffirmed its business model which is pro-free expression and speech. That alone will probably make liberals very unhappy. Its vice president of communications, LuLu Cheng Meservey took to Twitter to outline the company’s principles.

At Substack, we don’t make moderation decisions based on public pressure or PR considerations.



An important principle for us is defending free expression, even for stuff we personally dislike or disagree with. We understand principles come at a cost. ?? — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) January 26, 2022

2) People already mistrust institutions, media, and each other.



Knowing that dissenting views are being suppressed makes that mistrust worse.



Withstanding scrutiny makes truths stronger, not weaker. — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) January 26, 2022

I respect that writers on Substack are people who like to think for themselves. They tend not to be conformists, and they have the confidence and strength of conviction not to be threatened by views that disagree with them or even disgust them.



This is becoming increasingly rare — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) January 26, 2022

5) The only area where we humans have a perfect track record is that we’ve consistently gotten things wrong.



Every generation has beliefs and blind spots that make future generations aghast.



It would be the height of arrogance to think we’ve suddenly become infallible now. — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) January 26, 2022

6) When it comes to bad ideas, it’s neither right nor smart to martyr them and drive them into dark corners where they’re safe from examination and questioning.



That doesn’t work. What works is examination and mockery (like using the Riddikulus charm against a Boggart). — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) January 26, 2022

Our cofounders just shared a post on why and how Substack aims to rebuild trust in the media ecosystem.

TL;DR: “we make decisions based on principles not PR, we will defend free expression, and we will stick to our hands-off approach to content moderation”https://t.co/xagF7OaMnl — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) January 26, 2022

Of course, some people were not happy with the thread:

Substack says they prohibit content that promotes harmful activities but apparently prolonging a deadly pandemic doesn't count as harmful if a few million dollars are on the line.https://t.co/IDmyxtc2fN — mason bryant ?? (@mason_bryant) January 27, 2022

The Democrats, the media, and Big Tech are coming for us. Biden’s own surgeon general even called on these giants to be the information law enforcement arm…that only happens to attack conservative media.

The woke legions will make you care. They will harass you. They will attack you. Substack should be credited for not kowtowing to these clowns, but that could change. For now, good on you for supporting a platform that supports free speech.