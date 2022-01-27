Woke

Substack's Take on the Whole Joe Rogan-COVID-Neil Young Debate Will Probably Anger Liberals

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jan 27, 2022 5:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Joe Rogan just keeps winning. He got a boatload of money from Spotify to host his podcast. Staffers at Spotify were not happy. Well, too bad. Neil Young wasn’t happy to be on the same streaming service as Rogan and demanded that they remove his music. They could have Neil Young or Rogan, but not both. Spotify shrugged. The whole company isn’t supported because of one artist, Neil. What’s hilarious is how quick and easy Spotify moved to purge Young’s catalog. 

‘See you, we don’t need you’ was the message. It’s true. Rogan is a target because he’s not kowtowing to the fear porn that’s being shoved down our throats by Fauci, the CDC, Democrats, and the liberal media about COVID. He’s not pro-jab everyone. He also took doctor-prescribed ivermectin to manage his symptoms when he contracted the virus. CNN smeared him for taking “horse de-wormer,” a point that even the network’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, admitted shouldn’t have been said on air. Gupta was invited on Rogan’s podcast and got grilled. Some wanted Rogan to sue. He probably had grounds to do so but didn’t. 

With all this pressure being placed on companies by the Left to censor their content, Substack reaffirmed its business model which is pro-free expression and speech. That alone will probably make liberals very unhappy. Its vice president of communications, LuLu Cheng Meservey took to Twitter to outline the company’s principles.

“At Substack, we don’t make moderation decisions based on public pressure or PR considerations,” she wrote. 

“An important principle for us is defending free expression, even for stuff we personally dislike or disagree with. We understand principles come at a cost.”

Of course, some people were not happy with the thread:

The Democrats, the media, and Big Tech are coming for us. Biden’s own surgeon general even called on these giants to be the information law enforcement arm…that only happens to attack conservative media. 

The woke legions will make you care. They will harass you. They will attack you. Substack should be credited for not kowtowing to these clowns, but that could change. For now, good on you for supporting a platform that supports free speech.  

Most Popular