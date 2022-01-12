Biden's Epic Collapse Has Democrats Desperately Looking to Hillary Clinton for Salvation

Deep down, Democrats know they're in the suck. Joe Biden is simply incapable of leading this country. He can't govern this country. He is anemic in every aspect of this job…when he remembers that he's president. We still have supply chain issues. Inflation spiked to seven percent in December, the highest since 1982. The border is out of control. And the man has done next to nothing legislatively, always going for these left-wing pipe dream bills that cannot be passed with a four-seat majority in the House and the 50-50 Senate. Instead of working out a compromise, Democrats want to nuke the filibuster, wasting more time. It's the white flag. It's the game of appearing like you're doing something while knowing deep down, nothing will get done.

Moderate Democrats now must stack sandbags as they decided to roll the dice with Nancy Pelosi and sign on to join this Bolshevik legislative circus. Now, they must defend why they voted for a hyper-left-wing bill that's not popular. Progressives were promised that Biden could deliver a necessary vote from Joe Manchin. He didn't. Manchin declared his opposition and killed Build Back Better. Both sides have ample reason to distrust the Biden White House. They can't get stuff done, not even coming through for one Democratic vote in the Senate. The 2022 midterm season is in full bloom. Defensive fortifications are massing, which means no big moves on the Hill.

Meanwhile, Joe promised to shut down the virus. It's blowing up with Omicron. Biden could very well enter Election Day 2022 with an approval rating in the 30s. David Shor, a liberal data scientist at the Center for American Progress, who has been a canary in the coalmine for liberals concerning how they've drifted away from issues that normal people care about, noted quite clearly last year that if Biden started the midterm season with approval under 50 percent, the Democrats "were probably f***ed."

Well, we're here. Bad approval ratings, two-dozen Democratic retirements, and nothing to run on is a recipe for a wipeout year. So, how can Democrats turn things around? Pass a compromised spending bill that can get bipartisan support, clamp down on criminal illegal aliens, get saner about COVID? Nope. They're looking to…Hillary Clinton for salvation in 2024 (via WSJ):

A perfect storm in the Democratic Party is making a once-unfathomable scenario plausible: a political comeback for Hillary Clinton in 2024. Several circumstances—President Biden’s low approval rating, doubts over his capacity to run for re-election at 82, Vice President Kamala Harris’s unpopularity, and the absence of another strong Democrat to lead the ticket in 2024—have created a leadership vacuum in the party, which Mrs. Clinton viably could fill. She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee. She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking. If Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, Mrs. Clinton can use the party’s loss as a basis to run for president again, enabling her to claim the title of “change candidate.” Based on her latest public statements, it’s clear that Mrs. Clinton not only recognizes her position as a potential front-runner but also is setting up a process to help her decide whether or not to run for president again. She recently warned of the electoral consequences in the 2022 midterms if the Democratic Party continues to align itself with its progressive wing and urged Democrats to reject far-left positions that isolate key segments of the electorate. In a recent MSNBC interview, Mrs. Clinton called on Democrats to engage in “careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win.” She also noted that party’s House majority “comes from people who win in much more difficult districts.”

No, Mrs. Clinton can never be the "change" candidate—ever. She's been in DC too long. She's been in the game too long. Just because you take a lengthy sabbatical doesn't mean the slate is clean and you're considered an outsider. Please. Everyone will see right through that. It's also funny how she's all about expanding the map and being careful about candidates since the entire country isn't deep-blue California.

Is this the same woman who thought she could ignore rural voters and finally get a white working-class outreach operation going many months too late during the 2020 election, which was based in…Brooklyn? She ran twice and lost. It's the same thing with her. The more time she spends in the spotlight, the more unpopular she becomes. It will happen again if Democrats try to pull a Hillary 2024 move. The lady is just not liked. Stop trying to retcon 2016, fellas. It happened—we won. If Donald Trump could beat Hillary, she just isn't going to be president in any universe. Stop looking at retreads for salvation. If the Democratic bench is that thin, well—that's an issue that goes well beyond the Clintons. That's due to a local election and state legislative win drought that started long before Trumpism arrived on the stage.

Biden is so bad that they want some old relic who can't win to replace Biden-Harris. Yikes.