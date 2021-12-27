Joe Biden

Atlantic Senior Editor 'Let's Go Brandon' Analysis Is Hilariously Predictable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Yeah, talk about taking a shot downfield and totally missing the receiver. This was bound to happen. It was always going to go here because they’re all reading off the same script. The goal of liberal America is to make January 6 a thing. It will never become something that shocks the nation—we’ve all moved on. It’s Christmas time. No one cares—no one. The select committee Congress established to investigate this riot is already off to a rocky start. We have fabricated texts being entered into the congressional record. The timelines are off. Trump did address the rowdy crowd in less than half an hour; it was not 187 minutes. 

The liberal line is that this was an armed insurrection, a coup. That’s a lie. And when a partisan investigative body is established and peddles more lies—that shouldn’t be a shocking turn of events. This is all about getting Donald Trump. Two failed and embarrassing impeachment attempts were not enough. They had to set up another circus. As the January 6 commission is laughed at by anyone who is serious, we can always trust the Democrats’ liberal media allies, who say stuff like this concerning the “Let’s go, Brandon” chant (via Daily Caller):

[Ron] Brownstein, a senior editor at The Atlantic, joined a CNN panel to discuss a phone call between Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and an Oregon father Jared Schmeck who ended his live-streamed phone call with a less vulgar substitute for “f*** Joe Biden.”

The CNN host dubbed the interaction between Schmeck and the Bidens “disrespectful,” “juvenile” and “reprehensible.” He also asked Brownstein for his opinion on the matter.

“I don’t think it’s fundamentally about incivility. I think it’s fundamentally about insurrection,” Brownstein said.

“The whole ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ motif is the reflection of the view [that] two-thirds of the Republican base — driven by Trump’s false claims and the Big Lie that Biden is an illegitimate President,” he continued. “And, it reflects the findings in multiple polls by the American Enterprise Institute, Vanderbilt University, and others, that a majority of Republican voters now say the American way of life is disappearing so fast that … we may have to use force to save it.”

No, dude. Not true—but there are enough liberals in urban America who will certainly believe this hot garbage. You can hate the president. This is America. Again, the liberal media were the ones who created the G-rated version of “f**k Joe Biden” back in the Fall. Hating the ruling elite is a national pastime. Saying “Let’s Go Brandon” is not a call for insurrection. We don’t like Joe Biden. Deal with it, fellas. And guess what—it’s not just the GOP. It’s why this guy’s approval numbers are in the 30s. 

Most Popular