With Omicron Sparking COVID Panic, Here's a Two-Minute Video That Nails This Crisis

Omicron is spreading. There is a COVID wave that’s hitting mostly liberal areas hard. The Northeast is COVID central right now, but the media is dragging their feet in covering it for obvious reasons. This week will probably be different as this is the prime season to scare people again over the Christmas holiday. The good news about Omicron is that it’s not as lethal as the Delta variant. Is it more contagious? Maybe. It’s not more lethal and that’s a tradeoff that should be greeted as a good thing. Virtually no one has died from Omicron. The hospitalization rate isn’t nearly what it was under Delta either. The one constant element is that the fully vaccinated, which is a term that is going to change to increase the number of COVID booster shots, seem to be getting infected.

Look, even those who get the flu shot…can still get the flu. The media has done an ace job of creating an atmosphere of death and panic. It’s a problem compounded by the fact that the so-called experts have assisted the media in generating a constant state of dread. The consensus should be that the vaccine cuts down serious illness and death to insanely low numbers, but it’s not so good at curbing the spread. It’s an airborne virus. We’re at a point where we all need to live our lives, accept the risk, and get on with it.

I’m not on Tik Tok, which is a Chinese surveillance operation. I just see what others repost from the site on Twitter. This two-minute video nails the current crisis. It’s not preachy. It’s not insane. It’s the PSA we all need to hear, especially Dr. Anthony Fauci who will probably be triggered by this video. ‘IAmRobinSkies’ says that we need to start living with risk because how we’re going right now is not sustainable in the least.

This 2 minute Tik Tok just absolutely nails where we are in the pandemic. The place where we need to stop being afraid and learn to live with it & risks generally. pic.twitter.com/1u6EbhVP3q — EJ (@Ejmiller25) December 16, 2021

He’s vaccinated but doesn’t attack the unvaccinated, noting that such activities are only feeding the division, anger, and hatred we have toward one another in our society. Oh, and he notes that more lockdown measures aren’t helping either. It’s not healthy. He’s right. If he gets it, he gets it—but knows the chances of him dying from it are low. If he does die, he’s lived a life in the best possible way known to him. This is after listing other means from which one’s life could end, being hit by a bus being one of them. It happens—and he’s right.

“We need to learn to live with risk,” he says.

I couldn’t agree more. Live with risk as wisely as we can. Pass it on.