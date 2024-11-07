Trump Beat Kamala In a Landslide, Now the Biden Admin Is Sweeping Its Violent Rhetoric Under the Rug

Throughout the entirety of the Biden-Harris presidency, they have ramped up violent rhetoric toward President-elect Donald Trump. The administration can easily be blamed for the two assassination attempts on Trump's life as they repeatedly threatened that all democracy would be lost if Trump won. The left likened him to Hitler and called his supporters nazis; they said he had to be “eliminated” and “destroyed thoroughly.” And in December, failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris said during an interview that they had a "right" to amp up the rhetoric toward Trump.

However, suddenly, the administration-- the kings of violent rhetoric-- walked back President Joe Biden's previous comments after he called for a peaceful power transfer while congratulating Trump on his Election Day win. Once again, the White House had to devise an excuse for something Biden said after he urged the American people to lower the political temperature-- a stark contrast to how he portrayed Trump the last four years. He dismissed doubts about election integrity, saying U.S. elections must “lay to rest.”

A reporter reacted and criticized the White House while questioning Biden’s change in rhetoric before and after the election. The president swore Trump would destroy the U.S., but as of Thursday, he had called for the complete opposite.

“We weren’t the only ones saying that. And the president does believe that he needs to be honest, has an obligation to be honest, with the American people,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

WATCH: Reporter CALLS OUT the Biden administration for their rhetoric toward President Trump throughout the campaign:



REPORTER: “The president repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as a threat to democracy. Over and over again. And this morning, he said we’re all going to be okay.… pic.twitter.com/YjQWCmIvoe — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 7, 2024

During another confrontation, Fox News, senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich also put the White House’s hypocrisy on full display, pointing out that the Biden-Harris Administration spent months warning the American people that if Trump were elected, they’d wake up the next day with all of their rights stripped away.

An exasperated Jean-Pierre said she had been asked the same questions several times following Biden’s speech.

“The American people made the decision. There was an election two nights ago. There was. And it was a free and fair election. And we respect the election process. We do. And Americans spoke,” she said. “And so the job of the president is to make sure we respect that. The job of the president is to make sure that we have a peaceful transfer of power. That is what the American people deserve.”

Trump swept the nation with a historic victory, winning the electoral and popular vote, all seven swing states, the Senate, and possibly the House. No matter how the left tries to spin it, they can't deny the fact that Trump blew Harris out of the water, with nearly every group and demographic shifting toward Trump and away from Harris.