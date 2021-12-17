Kamala, Why Aren't You and Joe Talking About 2024...Because None of You Are Working

Joe Biden says he's running again in 2024. Well, to be more accurate—his staff is saying he'll run for a second term. Joe is old, slow, and doesn't look like he's all there. It's a mess. He's a kite in a hurricane—and the nation is starting to notice big league.

His approvals are in the garbage. His trust numbers have sunk to the point where two-thirds of Americans feel they can't trust him. And now, Vice President Kamala Harris drops this tidbit—that she and Joe haven't even discussed 2024 yet because they're so busy (via WSJ):

Vice President Kamala Harris said that she and President Biden have never discussed whether he plans to run for re-election and that it isn’t a topic she thinks about as they near the end of their first year in office. Ms. Harris, the nation’s first female vice president, has been in the national spotlight as a potential future leader of the Democratic Party, particularly since she took office as Mr. Biden’s second in command. Mr. Biden, 79 years old, was the oldest president to be sworn in, and since the start of his term some Democrats have privately questioned whether he would mount another campaign. The White House has said repeatedly that he plans to seek re-election in 2024. “I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Ms. Harris said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Wednesday. She said of their priorities, “We’re building back up our economy, and we are re-establishing America’s role in the context of our allies and partners around the world.” Asked if she assumed Mr. Biden would run again, she said, “I’ll be very honest: I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it.”

Kamala Harris out here trying to knock Joe Biden out of the 2024 race. This is wild. I’ve never heard a VP say this. pic.twitter.com/DaepqbSAw6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 16, 2021

“VP Kamala Harris said that she & President Biden have never discussed whether he plans to run for re-election & it isn’t a topic she thinks about as they near the end of their first year.” So Psaki has talked with Biden about it, but his VP hasn’t? Okay.https://t.co/sm8WtMa9qV — Jerry Christmas ?????? (@JerryDunleavy) December 16, 2021

That's ridiculous. What are you two doing? Because it isn't the work involved with running the country. The southern border is out of control. Ukraine is about to be invaded by Russia. China is getting more handsy with Taiwan. Inflation is spiking. The economy is still not great, and COVID hasn't been shut down. The latter was a signature promise from Joe Biden, and he failed.

Harris was supposed to be QB1 on the border. She failed. She was then tasked with promoting the COVID vaccine. She failed there as well. And given that they aren't working hard, they're not even talking about the number one thing that's on the mind of every politician known to man: re-election. EVERY elected official has agita about re-election. Harris might have inadvertently revealed more about the reported broken relationship she has with Biden and his staff. The fish rots from the head, however, but Harris has been one of the most overhyped VPs ever. She's done nothing. And now she doesn't even talk to Joe. Some crackerjack team we have leading the country.