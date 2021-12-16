Denver Public Schools Thinks a 'Blacks-Only' Playground Night Would Be...Inspirational

Segregation is only bad…unless we do it. Apartheid is terrible…unless we’re the ones who pitch it. At one school district in Colorado, there will be essentially a ‘blacks-only’ playground night that officials said they hope would be an inspirational event. Once again, the ‘woke’ have run amok. I was taught in school that this sort of segregation was bad. It was illegal. It was a historical period that imbrued our nation with shame. Jim Crow-like policies are bad, but reverse Jim Crow is fine. Chrissy Clark at the Daily Caller has more on Denver Public Schools giving the 'white supremacy hand gesture' on this move (via Daily Caller):

A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools said that Centennial Elementary school leaders met with “some of the Black families whose children attend” Denver Public Schools (DPS) and they requested a separate, segregated space to meet one another.

“Some of these families shared with us that, since the only time many of them see one another is at drop-off and pick-up times, we host some events where Black families can meet one another, connect with one another and share their experiences about the school with one another,” DPS Media Manager Scott Pribble told the Daily Caller.

Pribble said that the school was “honoring their request,” though the school maintains that “all families are welcome to attend all of [the school’s] events.”

The district told the Daily Caller that they are supportive of Centennial Elementary’s decision as they believe the segregated playground nights provide “inspiration for families.”

So, when is the ‘whites only’ night? I’m serious. The school added, ““The school leaders at Centennial received a specific request from families to create a space of belonging. Centennial was responsive to their request. We support efforts like this as they provide connections, support and inspiration for families which share similar experiences and come from similar backgrounds.”