Waukesha Alone: Residents Feel Abandoned as Media Sweeps Story Under the Rug Over Narrative Concerns

The man killed six people. One was only eight years old. He injured over 40 others in a Christmas rampage that shocked the nation for a few days. Darrell Brooks drove through a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin a couple of days after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Liberal America took sick satisfaction with the deaths, some of them saying it was karma for the not guilty verdict. Rittenhouse shot and killed two men in self-defense during the Kenosha riots in the summer of 2020. This was a reckoning for the Rust Belt for not delivering the right verdict in the minds of blue staters. So, it was a heinous crime. Brooks has been charged with multiple counts of intentional homicide. And then, silence from the media.

Fox News was able to interview Brooks who said he felt dehumanized and demonized by the coverage. One, it’s because you are a monster. Brooks has been a menace to society for years. Two, what coverage? It has all but vanished into the ether—and Waukesha residents feel abandoned. It’s because Brooks doesn’t fit the narrative. A black man committing such a heinous crime cannot be covered for long. Most stories blamed the car for killing bystanders. Who was driving it, again? The New York Post had a lengthy piece about residents’ feelings of abandonment due to liberal media bias (via NY Post):

For her whole life, 67-year-old Sharon Millard was so shy she used to ask her identical twin sister to go on dates in her place in high school. But ever since Nov. 21, when Darrell Brooks allegedly plowed into dozens of people at the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring up to 60 others, Millard has felt compelled to speak about the atrocity she witnessed. One of the people killed was Millard’s fellow “Dancing Granny” — 79-year-old Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson — who was tossed up in the air like a rag doll by Brooks’s SUV, police say. “No one ever saw him coming,” Millard told The Post. “He was going so fast. All I knew is I saw Ginny fly up in the air and land in front of me. I saw her curled up and blood was coming out of her like a river. I was standing in blood.” Brooks is a violent 39-year-old career criminal, registered sex offender and amateur rapper from north Milwaukee with a rap sheet going back to 1999, who allegedly punched the mother of his child in the face early last month and then drove over her, leaving tire marks on her leg. Despite the severity of that crime, he was released five days before the Waukesha rampage on a cash bail of just $1,000 set by liberal Milwaukee County prosecutors. […] Screenshots of Brooks’ Facebook page, under his MathBoi Fly rapper handle, were mysteriously deleted right after the parade murders, and showed that he had praised Hitler, backed Black Lives Matter — and called for violence against white people. “So when we start bakk knokkin white people TF out ion wanna hear it…the old white ppl 2, KNOKK DEM TF OUT!! PERIOD,” he wrote under his rap name, MathBoi Fly, along with a middle-finger emoji. Brooks’ case has now become a cause célèbre, not in the mainstream media, which was slammed for initially saying the deadly attack was caused by “a car” that drove into the parade, but by an increasing chorus of influential podcasters like Joe Rogan and online pundits who claim Brooks and his victims in Waukesha have been “swept under the carpet” by the press because it doesn’t fit their agenda. The growing outcry may be why it was announced Saturday that First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Waukesha on Wednesday. Though bordering ultra-Democrat Milwaukee County, Waukesha County is a Republican stronghold. […] “We all have a backstory,” said Kristopher Mageske, 60, a regular at the Nice Ash cigar bar, the “Cheers” of Waukesha. “We all have reasons to screw up. If the guy [Brooks] needed help he could have gotten it. I’m a lot more concerned with the devastation he brought on this community. It’s not just the people he killed and injured, it’s all their relatives and loved ones being affected for years to come as well. Whatever I say I’ll look like some white supremacist, but you know what? I’m married to a Mexican-Indian woman, I have a son-in-law who’s black and three black grandchildren. Don’t label us here just because we’re conservative.”

That’s certainly an angle to this tragic tale. It’s rural. It’s Republican. Who cares that a bunch of people got mowed down by a black driver? It’s the latter part, however, that is more pressing to the liberal media bubble. These sorts of stories can’t get big in the press because the media must keep the narrative alive. You all know what it is—It’s the one you saw in Washington D.C., Boulder, Colorado, and elsewhere. As soon as it becomes known that the perpetrator is a person of color, the pillow is whipped out to kill the story. A Nation of Islam follower launched his own attack on the Capitol last April. He killed a Capitol Police officer in the process. When it was discovered that the Boulder shooter was named Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa—the coverage ceased almost overnight. Only white men can be violent offenders, and such stories garner hours of media coverage for obvious reasons. The people of Waukesha shouldn’t be shocked that the media packed up and left. It doesn’t make it right—not in the least bit—but this is how the liberal media works. If it can’t be made to make Democrats, Joe Biden, or the liberal agenda look good, it’s either killed or ignored. It’s been that way for years. It’s only absurdly explicit now.