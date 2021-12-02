Darrell Brooks Says He's Being 'Demonized' for His Waukesha Christmas Rampage

Darrell Brooks drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and killed six people. He injured another 62. He’s been booked on multiple counts of intentional homicide. There’s no indication that he reduced speed when he plowed through people. The liberal media has done their part in trying to suffocate this story. Why? Well, Mr. Brooks is black. He doesn’t fit their narrative. The other reactions from the Left were of total glee. This attack occurred after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict—and liberal Americans see this incident as karma. It’s the Rust Belt’s comeuppance for not putting away a white guy, Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two other white guys in self-defense during the 2020 Kenosha riots. So, days after he’s been arrested, charged, and held in custody—how does Mr. Brooks feel? Oh, he says he’s been dehumanized and demonized. Yeah, do you want me to bring you a binky (via Fox News):

"I just feel like I'm being monster – demonized," Brooks, 39, said during a brief video visit in Waukesha County Jail – a stone’s throw from where tragedy struck over a week earlier. Wearing a sleeveless green jail jumpsuit and his hair in braids, the soft-spoken accused killer offered no details about what prompted the carnage. The two Fox News reporters on the other side of the video screen marked the first visitors he’s seen since the Nov. 21 night of horror. Brooks appeared calm, lucid and took time to answer each question – even repeating reporters' questions and answers at times. Not even his mother has dropped by, he said. Earlier in the day, she released a statement on behalf of the family decrying Wisconsin’s criminal justice system for failing her son, a longtime felon with a 50-page rap sheet detailing domestic violence, firearms, drugs and other convictions in Wisconsin, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Brooks is also a registered child sex offender in Nevada and served time in Georgia for beating his ex, records show. […] The six victims range in age from 8 to 81 years old, and have been identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81.

Yeah, sorry—he’s trash. He’s a career criminal. He’s a menace to society. He’s a child sex offender. And he could soon add murderer to his list of crimes. He faces life in prison if convicted. He’s being held on $5 million bail. He should be held without bail, to be honest. When you run over and kill six people, one of whom was younger than 10 years old—you deserve to be dragged through the mud.