Who Fell for the Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax? Oh, We Have the Receipts

It's over and we all knew the verdict long before this ever went to trial. Race-baiting actor, former Empire star, and now convicted felon Jussie Smollett has been found guilty of five of the six charges lobbed against him. Each count carried a three-year jail sentence. It’s unlikely he’ll get that though he should be locked up for life for being a moron. Spencer wrote up the news last night:

A Chicago jury reached its verdict in the trial of Jussie Smollett on Thursday evening, finding the actor guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct and not guilty of the sixth count he faced.

As Townhall reported at the time charges were filed by a special prosecutor, Smollett faced "six felony counts of disorderly conduct, charges that stem from four separate false reports that he gave to police in which he contended he was a victim of a hate crime 'knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.'"

He’s a hate crime hoaxer. The man hired two Nigerian brothers to stage a fake hate crime and paid them…with a check. There’s no video evidence of the attack. There is video evidence of Smollett and the brothers doing a test run of this piece of fantastical theater. Smollett claimed that in the very early morning hours of January 29, 2019, he was assaulted, subjected to racist and homophobic epithets, doused in bleach, and had a rope tied around his neck. Two pale-looking dudes in red hats attacked him. The best line from the attack: ‘this is MAGA country.’

It’s Chicago—please. Also, who goes out at 2 AM for Subway? The whole thing was a lie. Even black Americans knew this guy was lying. Members of The Washington Post’s editorial board knew this guy was lying. Things were just too good to be true and this whole tale fell apart—quickly. It’s funny. Black America knew this story was fugazi—but white, liberal America took it hook, line, and sinker. Libs of TikTok compiled a hell of a list, which is featured below. And yes, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stepped on a rake over this circus. They haven’t deleted those tweets either.

Just look at the passion of Elliot Page (formerly Ellen) as they angrily and tearfully denounce the political dynamics which they claim directly caused the hate crime attack on Jussie Smollett. Stephen Colbert affirms his total agreement -- then Page receives a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/rbOsgq7sC2 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 10, 2021

The funniest part of the Jussie case, which I'd forgotten about: the supposed attacker who he said yelled "This is MAGA Country!" at him (in the middle of Chicago at 2am) first yelled "Empire!" -- like hardcore MAGA followers were intimately familiar with that particular TV show — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 10, 2021

The most CNN headline ever. pic.twitter.com/CXG2uqpaoM — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 10, 2021

I have good news, Reverend. https://t.co/YjeVc7L5cC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 9, 2021

Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/IczNfxlU46 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2021

This didn’t age well https://t.co/bzJjFbP2RZ — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) December 10, 2021

The Washington Free Beacon also had a list as well:

Kirsten Gillibrand "This is a sickening and outrageous attack, and horribly, it's the latest of too many hate crimes against LGBTQ people and people of color. We are all responsible for condemning this behavior and every person who enables or normalizes it." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "There is no such thing as ‘racially charged.' This attack was not ‘possibly' homophobic. It was a racist and homophobic attack." Eric Swalwell "What happened to Jussie Smollett is vile and tragic; thankfully, he will recover. But hate crimes like this are happening more frequently, egged on by careless hate-filled rhetoric." […] Nikole Hannah-Jones Promoted tweet that asserted Smollett "was attacked because he is both black and gay at the same time." Brian Stelter "We may never know what really happened." Human Rights Campaign Cited Smollett's allegations as evidence for why "we must address the epidemic of violence that disproportionately targets Black LGBTQ people." American Civil Liberties Union "This isn't the America we want to live in. Our thoughts are with Jussie Smollett and all survivors." John Legend "Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice."

Liberal America was aghast and believed all of it because Trump was president. Anything was terrible for these mentally defective people. Yet, from black Americans, like Dave Chappelle, they knew what was up from the get-go. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah even ripped the story because none of it made sense. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley even took swipes at the story during the Inside the NBA’s halftime show, which had Shaquille O’Neal on the floor laughing. It’s the best clip about this incident:





