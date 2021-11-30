Here's the Other Snippet Buried in That CBS Interview with Fauci That Exposes Him as a Partisan Clown

Dr. Anthony Fauci being on television is bad enough. The man has been wrong about almost everything since day one of the COVID pandemic. He's in it for himself. His ego stretches the entire length of the United States, and for some reason, he thinks he's immune from criticism. Not the case—he's a public figure. If we want to tar and feather him, we can. This is America. COVID originating from a wet market was a theory, but it's been trashed by the experts. And yet, he rehashed it on his nauseating interview with CBS. It came from a lab, doc. You should know—you have the receipts from the NIH grants you doled out to Wuhan, which was conducting gain-of-function research on this virus. Yet there is another snippet that was buried that showed this guy is a partisan clown. He brought up January 6—and sort of insinuated that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) should be investigated for his supposed role in that non-coup (via CBS News):

MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Cruz told the attorney general you should be prosecuted. DR. FAUCI: Yeah. I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on Jan. 6, senator? MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect-- DR. FAUCI: Of course- MARGARET BRENNAN: --From President Trump? DR. FAUCI: Of course, you have to be asleep not to figure that one out. MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, there are a lot of Republican senators taking aim at this. I mean-- DR. FAUCI: That's OK, I'm just going to do my job and I'm going to be saving lives and they're going to be lying. MARGARET BRENNAN: It just, it seems, another layer of danger to play politics around matters of life and death. DR. FAUCI: Right, exactly. Exactly. And to me, that's- that's unbelievably bad because all I want to do is save people's lives.

Dude, it's pretty clear that you might have committed perjury concerning gain-of-function and the grants that were distributed to Wuhan Institute of Virology, but yeah—bring up January 6. That will surely quiet your critics. It's all about Tony. It's his show. He knows these liberal networks adore him and won't attack him—and there are enough liberal Americans who are susceptible to COVID panic porn. The man knows his audience. He should—he's a creature of DC. He knows how the messaging works. He's not just a doctor, and that mask has long dissolved in the political cesspool he created when he decided to chuck analysis in the trash can and hurl darts at a "maybe, probably" board.