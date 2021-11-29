ICYMI: Fauci Circled Back to Rehash an Old COVID Origins Theory...And It's a Total Lie

Does Dr. Anthony Fauci know how much we all hate him? And no, just because some coronaweenies in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., love him doesn't make him great. This guy is literally a quack doctor who thinks he wields unlimited power like Emperor Palatine. He doesn't. He's a public official who loves to stir the panic pot no matter what the consequence. He's more of a Sunday Morning Talk Show guest, delivering opinion rather than scientific fact. He's been peddling grade-A science fiction since the mask fiasco. Don't wear them, to wear them, and finally to it doesn't matter what you have—just wear something. That latter part was after it was revealed that Fauci admitted the store-bought masks we all wear don't do jack against COVID spread. Then, there was the origins debate.

COVID coming from a wet market was the original theory that's been dismissed by everyone. It came from a lab. We all know it did. The Chinese were doing gain-of-function research on this virus. Fauci's NIH secured the grants and this thing got out. Intentionally? We don't know. But a ruthless authoritarian government is capable of anything. And what does this guy do? He decided to rehash the wet market crap right after Thanksgiving. Isn't this peddling misinformation? It's fake news now for sure. Our friends at Twitchy wrote about it first.

Despite China's acknowledgment that COVID-19 most likely did not originate in a wet market, Dr. Fauci tells @margbrennan "it certainly could have," adding, we still "don't know how and where" the virus started.



New analysis of the first patient suggests the pandemic began there. pic.twitter.com/yH0S61Mj11 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 26, 2021

Fauci spent most of this part of the interview pushing the wet market origin hypothesis for COVID-19, which is actually a quite unlikely scenario & now has a large amount of evidence stacked against it. The guy is just all in on anything that could point away from the Wuhan lab. https://t.co/jo98eNtfnc — Jerry Christmas ?????? (@JerryDunleavy) November 26, 2021

He's still pushing the wet market origin despite most experts giving up on it. Astonishing. https://t.co/2wUHYym4YQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2021

Yeah, that's a lie. Fauci is a liar. He's peddling panic that only helps Democrats maintain these protocols that don't do crap to stop the spread. It does harm to kids' mental development. It does cause a spike in drug usage and overdoses. It does cause a spike in suicides. It does kill American small businesses. Great job, doc. Dr. Death should be Fauci's new name.