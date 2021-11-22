Bill Maher Summarizes the Democrats' Problem With Five Simple Words

That’s it. It’s over. Bill Maher is going to be tossed into the white nationalist camp, though I’m sure some ‘woke’ morons have already done so. This streak is bound to end soon. I’m sure he’ll have a closing segment that sparks the ire of conservative America as he has done so many times before. Until then, let’s just enjoy him taking a katana to the ‘woke’ Left and how if Democrats don’t change course soon—yes, they’re in for a brutal 2022 election cycle.

Sure, he’s giving Democrats good advice. He’s a comedian, but it’s not hard to figure out what ails the Democratic Party and why everyone can’t stand their antics anymore. The irony is that Maher knows the reason. The average voter probably does. And I know scores of Democrats know what the problem is but won’t say a thing for fear of being canceled by the woke mob. They’re moral superiority clowns, which is what Maher zeroes in mostly in his ‘New Rules’ segment from last Friday night.

Why are people fleeing from the Democrats? It can be summed up in four words: no one likes a snob. For the better part of this decade, the Democratic Party has been the party of the elites, the rich (yes, they have more money), and the educated. The urban-based professional elites that consider places like South Carolina and even Morris County, New Jersey as Jupiter and Mars have done a bang-up job telling the rest of us that a) they hate us, b) they hate we’re not educated like them, and c) they care about everyone else but us.





If you’re not wealthy, white, and progressive—you can’t be part of this club. If you’re pinched by inflation are the grocery store, it’s your fault. Maher may speak of the average white voters with some of the talking points used by the ‘woke’ Left to make his point, but his commentary was clear: you cannot win if you denigrate most voters in this country who are white and don’t hold a college degree. He rehashed how Hillary Clinton didn’t have a rural voter outreach or data person until it was too late, and that person’s office was based…in Brooklyn. You can’t trust the young Democratic operatives to run elections because they don’t know how to win. You can’t with a generation that’s been smothered by participation trophies.

James Carville, a hardcore liberal, and architect of Bill Clinton’s 1992 win, said that wokeness cost Democrats in 2021. It’s not the first time he’s said this, aptly noting that normal people don’t talk like the college faculty in the break room. Carville also said that Democrats focus on dumb issues that only speak to the elite, like college debt forgiveness. No one wants to hear it. No one, except rich white liberals who want the hundreds of thousands of dollars they’ve spent to earn their ‘whine like a little bitch’ degrees taken off their books. Yes, let’s ask the tens of millions of Americans who don’t have college degrees, along with those who have just paid off their loans, to finance a massive bailout for the most privileged in this country in higher education. It’s a recipe for a generation of Trump-like candidates.

As Maher put it, ‘White people suck 2024’ isn’t a winning message. Also, when did ‘woke’ become a pejorative. That’s a key question since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think that only old people use that term when asked about its impact on the Democratic Party. She was slapping down those on her side of the aisle that know her brand of politics doesn’t resonate outside of the cities. You can’t win that way. It went from rallying cry to pejorative, and yet shows another way how the ‘woke’ treat people who they find deplorable. If you’re not with us, then you might be a neo-Nazi. Offending three-fourths of the electorate is not smart.

Maher said they should do that math, but that would be entertaining white supremacy.

The Democrats are the party of snobs. They’re proud to be, which is fine. But the snobs never last. Just ask the ruling French class c. 1789. The French people sure found a way to excise this snobby element from their societal ranks. Now, I’m not saying we should wheel out the guillotines…yet. I want to see the endless stream of liberal tears after the GOP picks up 80-125 seats after they’ve ignored advice from Maher and others who saw the writing on the wall.