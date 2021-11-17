It's Not Hard to Figure Out Why the Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse Case Is Being Threatened by Liberals

It's not shocking in the slightest that Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, has been targeted by the left. This was expected when the judge did his job in preventing the prosecution from trying to railroad Rittenhouse, who has been smeared as a white supremacist by the media. That's not the case—but you already know that.

Schroeder has laid down some stipulations regarding this case that have not been well received by progressives at all. The judge even ripped into the prosecution for trying to ignore the rules of cross-examination that he set prior (via Reuters):

Rittenhouse testified in his own defense … saying he opened fire with his AR-15-style rifle to protect himself after being attacked. Twice during cross-examination, Schroeder asked the jury to leave the courtroom and then sharply admonished Binger for his line of questioning. The judge excoriated Binger for asking Rittenhouse about his decision to remain silent after his arrest, as was his right, and about a video recorded two weeks before the shootings in which the teen talked about shooting men he thought were shoplifting at a pharmacy. Schroeder had already ruled the video inadmissible. He erupted at Binger after the jury left the courtroom. "When you say you were acting in good faith, I don't believe you," the judge said to Binger. At one point, he barked at Binger: "Don't get brazen with me!" The defense made a motion for a mistrial. The judge said he would consider the matter, but let the trial proceed.

His phone also rang during the trial. The ringtone was "God Bless America," which also trigged liberals. He then made a joke about the supply chain crisis before a lunch break last week.

"I hope the Asian food isn't coming … isn't on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor," he said. Asian progressives, who are the absolute worst, took offense. As an Asian-American, I found it funny.

With the jury still deliberating, let's circle back to how the judge has been the subject of death threats because…he wants to see a fair trial. Lord have mercy, right? Also, I thought such actions were cancerous to democracy, the targeting of a judge, and the judicial system? These are the left's rules but they're the stalwarts of our institutions supposedly, except when they're not (via Fox News):

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has been presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial in Wisconsin, has been receiving threatening emails, faxes and other messages, according to reports. The threats have included some aimed at the judge’s family members, the Daily Mail reported. The messages also include accusations of racism against the judge and demands that he withdraw from the case, according to the Washington Examiner. "Enjoy your term, judge, it’s going to be your LAST," one message read, the Examiner reported. "If I ever meet you in person, I fully intend to spit directly into your face, regardless the cost. You’re disgusting." "Your Honor, I didn’t know that under your black robes of justice you wear a white robe of the klan," another message said, according to the outlet. "There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign."

Rittenhouse is on trial for shooting and killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during the 2020 Kenosha riots. He has claimed it was self-defense—and the video sure seems to prove that point. Both Huber and Rosenbaum were terrible people. Huber was a rapist and a wife beater. Rosenbaum was a pedophile. Not really crying over their deaths. Our own Julio Rosas is there for the trial. He was also there covering the riots. He will remain once the verdict is read because there's going to be shenanigans either way.