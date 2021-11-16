ICYMI: Philly Passed a 'Driving While Black' Bill

Democrat-run cities are getting rid of cash bail, making it totally fine to shoplift, and are an overall mess when it comes to law and order. It’s a disaster zone and the city of Philadelphia has decided to expand the ‘woke’ overhaul of our laws into traffic court. It’s been dubbed a ‘driving while black’ bill. Philadelphia police will be barred from pulling people over for minor traffic violations (via NY Post):

Philadelphia is poised to bar its cops from pulling drivers over for minor traffic violations — like broken tail lights and bumper issues — which will make it the first major US city to enact so-called “driving while black” legislation.

The Driving Equality Bill, passed earlier this month by the City Council, could be signed as early as this week by Mayor Jim Kenney, according to CNN.

The package of bills would classify vehicle registration infractions, broken brake lights and flouting inspection evidence regulations as “secondary” violations, meaning police would be prohibited from pulling motorists over if those traffic infractions are observed.

Cops would still be able to stop drivers for more serious “primary violations.”

The measure is aimed at easing tensions between police and black Philadelphians, who are more likely to be stopped by police, according to a data analysis by the Defender Association of Philadelphia. Black drivers, who make up 48 percent of Philadelphia’s population, were pulled over in 72 percent of the roughly 300,000 traffic stops between October 2018 and September 2019, according to the group.