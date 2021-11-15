Vice President Kamala Harris' Office Is a Toxic Waste Dump...And Her Aides Are Suffering

There’s a reason you pick the best person for the job—a phrase that’s not problematic in the political correctness world. It’s not so much as a phrase and it is good business practice. You don’t want someone who’s half mentally challenged running major accounts at an investment firm, yes? And you don’t want a vice president who picked because of his or her qualifications not because they’re black and a woman. When you use the ‘woke’ criteria for picking someone for an important government job, well—things can get messy. And with Kamala Harris, the radioactive fallout emanating from her office could kill an entire continent. This is what—the 700th story about how this woman is a total train wreck. And it’s nothing news. There’s a reason why she failed as a 2020 candidate. Her office was staffed with clowns. There was no messaging, no discipline, and no strategy. They were buoyed by the fact that liberal voters go gaga over a candidate based on superficial features, like race and gender. Being a woman doesn’t mean you’re qualified for everything. Being black doesn’t add anything either. Kamala Harris was just a black female Democrat who ran for president and lost. Then, she was picked as Joe Biden’s running mate which was probably the result of his dementia. And the same things that clipped her 2020 aspirations have carried over into the VP’s office. Even CNN couldn’t protect Harris (via CNN):

Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff -- deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now, especially at a moment when President Joe Biden faces quickly multiplying legislative and political concerns. The exasperation runs both ways. Interviews with nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers -- who spoke extensively to CNN -- reveal a complex reality inside the White House. Many in the vice president's circle fume that she's not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined. The vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she's able to do politically. And those around her remain wary of even hinting at future political ambitions, with Biden's team highly attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president. She's a heartbeat away from the presidency now. She could be just a year away from launching a presidential campaign of her own, given doubts throughout the political world that Biden will actually go through with a reelection bid in 2024, something he's pledged to do publicly and privately. Or she'll be a critical validator in three years for a President trying to get the country to reelect him to serve until he's 86. […] The list of complaints between the West Wing and the vice president's office keeps growing, even stemming from Harris' first assignment from Biden this spring. The situation has become a back and forth of irritations -- some real, some perceived. Harris' team was mad Biden had assigned her to handle diplomatic relations with the Northern Triangle nations, in hopes of addressing the root causes of migration to the US, but gave her no role on the southern border itself. That become the most visible crisis in the early days of Biden's presidency as unaccompanied minors overwhelmed federal government resources. It seemed like an all-around politically losing assignment even though Biden had seen it as a sign of respect because it was the same job Obama had given him as vice president. As CNN has previously reported, Harris herself has said she didn't want to be assigned to manage the border, aware that it was a no-win political situation that would only sandbag her in the future. But Biden's team was annoyed that Harris fumbled answers about the border, including when she gave an awkward, laughing response about not visiting it during a spring interview with NBC's Lester Holt. As some around Harris see it, the White House failed to come to her defense. That was especially galling since they had given her the unpleasant task on her first foreign trip of carrying the administration's harsh "do not come" policy, according to one source familiar with the workings of the office. A number of West Wing aides were mad when, a few weeks later, she made a sudden trip to the border after her staff gave only a few days warning to the White House, particularly after White House aides had taken time to knock down the idea that she should go as half-baked Republican spin. But this was in part a misunderstanding: White House chief of staff Ron Klain and a small circle of West Wing aides had known about the trip far in advance but had been careful not to spread the word to avoid leaks.

It's a lengthy piece—and CNN went with it. Biden’s crew isn’t going to save her from herself. And the fact that she’s been kept away from the limelight was probably best demonstrated during her NASA tour where she interrupted a presentation to ask if satellites can track racist trees. Yes, environmental racism was brought up and after the GOP made big gains in 2021 due to the Left going nuts over everything—they best keep this lady off the television. Of course, loyal soldiers in the VP’s office went on the social media offensive, saying how proud they are to work there. Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, called the piece pure gossip. Yet, it’s the cumulative effect here. Again, the same issues with Kamala and her office environment keep bubbling up in every piece about how it’s a toxic place. Yes, some people might exaggerate—but it’s hard to deny that there’s something wrong here.

The lady sucks. That’s the overall point here—and there’s no way she can win nationwide. Both she and Biden have approvals in the 20s and 30s respectively so misery loves company in that regard.