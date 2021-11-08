Oh, So That's Why Huma Abedin Wrote That Book

That’s the call sign isn’t it for the political class. When you write a book, it’s the universal ‘hey, I’m still here’ call sign. And when you’re a former top aide to Hillary Clinton—you’re going to get that deal should you pitch it to any publishing house. Huma Abedin penned a book. It’s a memoir of her time in public life. It’s a setting the record straight sort of move. It will reportedly detail her time with the Clintons and those tumultuous months of ex-husband Anthony Weiner’s aberrant sexual escapades. It landed him in federal jail for transmitting obscene material to a minor. He’s a convicted sex offender who will remain on the registry forever. She should have left him when he was exposed as ‘Carlos Danger,’ which destroyed his 2013 mayoral bid. Abedin, like her mentor, was probably hoping that Weiner could survive a sex scandal. There was only one problem. Anthony did not have the political skill of Bill Clinton. He was also a congressman. He wasn’t universally known or liked. There were a lot of factors that explained why Weiner failed in mounting a comeback.

Now, a few years after her divorce, she has a book and she’s not ruling out a run for office. It’s her turn now, right? In Huma’s mind, her ex-husband couldn’t stop sexting so I guess I’ll let the dust settle from her boss’ failed 2016 bid and the Trump era, write a book, and then go for it on her own (via NY Post):

Huma Abedin didn’t rule out a run for political office when asked about that possibility on Monday. The former top aide to Hillary Clinton was asked on the “Today” show if she’d consider her own run for office after spending years behind the scenes as Clinton’s confidant and with her own estranged husband, Anthony Weiner. “I am copying Shonda Rhimes. This is my year of saying yes,” Abedin said, referring to the Hollywood heavyweight’s memoir, “Year of Yes.” “I’m not saying no to anything,” she added. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie replied, “Wow. OK, you’re making a little news there again. That was yes.” “Well, that was I don’t know,” said Abedin, laughing. […] Abedin’s new memoir “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” out Tuesday, is expected to open up about her close relationship with Clinton as well as the scandals that plagued her marriage. “This is a whole new chapter for me. I am doing the thing with you, Savannah, that for my entire adult life I was terrified of — which is putting myself out there and being in public,” Abedin said.

Oh, she’s going to run for something, folks. I don’t gamble but I would wager serious money that she runs for something. Like her former boss, they’re addicted to politics. They crave power.