Not Suspicious at All: Top NJ Democrat Says They 'Recently Found' 12,000 Ballots

Leah has covered this New Jersey race extensively. It’s a state senate seat so it doesn’t get much attention but if you live in the Garden State, this is a huge upset. This is the New York Giants beating the Patriots in Super Bowl 42. New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney appears to have been beaten by a no-name Republican Edward Durr, who spent less than $100 to beat Sweeney. I’m deducting the $67 he spent at Dunkin’ Donuts. I’ve lived in New Jersey for most of my life. Sweeney owns South Jersey. He’s the labor union's top guy there. He controls that campaign cash. No governor can get much down without his blessing either. To get clipped likes this, really highlights the miserable election night Democrats had this cycle. So, why hasn’t he conceded yet? Well, 12,000 ballots just magically appeared. Sorry, they were “recently found” (via Washington Examiner):

Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race. The defiant incumbent released a statement to the Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday that explained why he is not ready to admit defeat to his Republican challenger. “The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in, for instance there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” Sweeney said in an email, not naming the county. “While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results.” […] The race between Sweeney and Edward Durr was called late Thursday morning by the Associated Press. There were roughly 2,000 votes between them and 100% of precincts reporting. Durr led by 32,742 votes, or 51.8%, while Sweeney trailed with 30,444, or 48.2%.

The Democrats are truly their own worst enemy. They wonder why there are conspiracy theories about election integrity. Well, here you go. Ballots are just magically being found. What is this? They’re the best messengers for the very narratives they seemingly loathe. It’s on purpose. It’s about the narrative. They know the liberal media will protect them. They’ll pin all the voter fraud antics on the GOP, even though more than a healthy number of Democrats throw tantrums and peddle tin foil hat nonsense when they lose elections. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Virginia, was one of them in years past.

Now, no matter what happens, there will always be the aura of funny business in this election. And to no one’s surprise, it was the Democrats who started it.