You'll Have a Good Laugh When You Hear What an Anti-Trump Republican Wants to do in 2024

Soon-to-be ex-Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is thinking about running for president in 2024. I’m not kidding. The man says he’s fighting against Trumpism…only to announce that he’s leaving since he was districted out in the new congressional maps. He would have to duke it out with pro-Trump Congressman Darin LaHood—and he was going to get slaughtered in that contest. So, he’s leaving, which is exactly what these moderates do—on both sides.

Does this guy not know how to read the room? Trump changed the GOP. The party is Trump. It’s more populist. The base wants him to run again, not Adam. They also want him to be a key player in shaping the future of the GOP. If we’re going to game out this hypothetical Kinzinger 2024 run, what runway does he have? He has no constituency (via CNN):

CNN: Rep. Adam Kinzinger isn't ruling out 2024 presidential bid — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 4, 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is actively weighing whether to seek his political fortunes in the Senate, the Illinois governor's mansion or even the White House, despite serious questions about whether there's any future at all for a Donald Trump critic like him in today's GOP. Acknowledging his potential career options and timeline for the first time since announcing his retirement from the House last week, Kinzinger told CNN he is considering at least a statewide run if not a presidential one, and that he'll "probably" make his decision on whether to launch a bid for governor or senator by January. "The key is, how do we restore the honor of the party in the country?" Kinzinger told CNN, adding that he "definitely" wouldn't rule out a White House run in 2024. A presidential bid would be a long shot for the Illinois Republican, who voted to impeach Trump and has become one of the most vociferous critics of the former President and his own party.

Dude, take a hint. Take the ‘L”—and walk away. Please. Or do jump in—and get absolutely wrecked in the end. Your choice, but either way—Adam Kinzinger will never be president of the United States. Never Trump is a vanity project. We all see it—and these people have all been exposed as Democrats anyway. Hey, maybe Adam can run for them?