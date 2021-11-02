Why Roger Stone 'May Be Forced' to Run for Governor in Florida

Get me Roger Stone. The top ally of Donald Trump might shake up Florida’s gubernatorial race if his demands are not met. He wants an audit of the state’s 2020 votes. He wants to find what he alleges are phantom voters that should not exist on the state’s voter rolls. It speaks to election integrity, yes—but I doubt DeSantis even entertains this issue. Not that DeSantis doesn’t care about election integrity, but there are other more critical battles to be had prior to his 2022 re-elect (via The Hill):

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said he "may be forced" to run for Florida governor if Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) does not audit votes cast in the state during the 2020 election. "If Gov. Ron DeSantis does not order a full audit of the Florida 2020 vote I may be forced to seek the Libertarian party nomination for governor in 2022," Stone wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday. "I heard governor Ron DeSantis say that Florida had the most honest election in our history in 2020 yet I know for a certainty there are 1 million phantom voters on the Florida voter rolls. These 'voters' simply do not exist," he added on the platform to his roughly 20,000 subscribers without backing up the claim.

We all know what happens when the right-leaning vote is split. It ends with the Democrat winning. Now, it’s way too early to dwell on this, but a part of me would like to see Stone jump in only to see the debate between DeSantis, Stone, and Fried—or whoever the Democratic nominee is. That would be nuts. I would still hope DeSantis would still win re-election, of course—but you cannot argue with the fact that debate would be wild.