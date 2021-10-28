There’s a Very Simple Reason Why Manchin-Sinema Have Become the Angels of Death for the Far-Left

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are the gruesome twosome. They may have different reasons behind their opposition to the $3.5 trillion spending package, dubbed human infrastructure, that Democrats want to pass via the reconciliation process, but the results are the same. The far-left can’t get everything they want—which has infuriated them to no end. They don’t like the price tag. They don’t like the ethos behind it. They don’t like the tax structures. The tax on billionaires is out due to Manchin’s opposition. Sinema isn’t moving on hiking corporate taxes. Now, paid family leave has been nixed and most of the climate change provisions are gone too. Manchin and Sinema are the angels of death for the far-Left. It’s not hard to figure out why. These two will do what they think is best for the constituents of their respective states. Period. This has been known about Manchin for years, and he’s not afraid to lose re-election. If that’s the case, he will happily take his houseboat and go home. Sinema is the same with regards to Arizona. She’s there to serve them. Not Chuck Schumer, not the liberal media, not the hordes of illegal alien activists who harass her in the bathroom. And polling shows that voters in West Virginia and Arizona aren’t too keen on the $3.5 trillion bill (via The Hill):

A plurality of people in the home states of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) want Congress to hold off on new spending in its multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package because of concerns over higher taxes, interest rates and inflation, according to a pair of new polls. The surveys, conducted by YouGov, found that 53 percent of those polled in West Virginia think Democrats should scrap the reconciliation package because the investments may lead to higher middle-class taxes, interest rates and inflation. Just 32 percent of West Virginians said Congress should pass the spending bill because it includes important investments in America’s future that are paid for by taxing the wealthy, while 16 percent said they were not sure. In Arizona, 47 percent of respondents said Congress should throw out the reconciliation package because of concerns over higher middle-class taxes, interest rates and inflation, while 37 percent said the bill should move forward because it contains important investments that are funded by taxes on the rich. Sixteen percent said they remained unsure.

And yes, these bills will exacerbate our inflation crisis. At the end of the day, these are the people that will determine if both should be sent back to DC or into their political graves. They’re not afraid of Schumer. They don’t care that the far left hates them. They don’t care about the media’s reaction to their position. And they can handle angry voters. They have spines of steel. That’s what they’ve shown. It’s certainly stronger than a lot of Senate Republicans that’s for sure. They seem to be focused on what their people want—not what the professional Left wants since none of them reside in their states.