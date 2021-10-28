There's a Reason Why Florida Will Disappear from the Media's COVID Hysterics

Florida will probably vanish from the media’s nonstop COVID coverage. Everyone has been beaten to death by the pervasive panic porn peddling. And the Sunshine State has been smeared to no end for over a year. The state was cast as a COVID haven. It did have outbreaks like any other blue state. It never reached the level of infection and death that New York experienced. Yet, New York is run by Democrats. They’re protected from media attacks. Florida is a prime target was also because Ron DeSantis is the governor.

DeSantis is seen as the heir apparent to take over the movement. Trump supporters like him, along with traditional Republicans. He’s popular. And he’s managed the COVID situation better than Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo. That is a fact. DeSantis’ vaccine rollout was excellent, getting seniors and those who were the most vulnerable vaccinated first. The media attacked him over that as well. DeSantis reads the medical literature which is something that even comedian Bill Maher noted in his commentary on his show New Rules this year.





And now, Florida has the lowest case rate in the nation when it comes to COVID (via Daily Caller):

Just two months after experiencing a pandemic-high rate of new COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, Florida now has the lowest incidence of new COVID-19 cases in continental America. Over the last seven days, Florida has had nine new cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 residents, according to The New York Times’ data dashboard. Florida is tied with Hawaii for the lowest rate among the 50 U.S. states, and trails only American Samoa, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands when including U.S. territories. COVID-19 cases in Florida have declined by 90% since a peak of nearly 22,000 per day in August during the worst of the delta wave. Southern states and their Republican governors, including Florida, were subject to media scrutiny during the delta surge as they faced higher rates of new cases and deaths than other parts of the country. Now, the south has the lowest rate of new cases per capita of the country’s four major regions, according to the NYT.

It's another ‘suck it’ moment for DeSantis. He’s owned the liberal media as much as Trump over this issue. He’s ignored them at every turn and has always come out on top of everything. They can’t beat him. This year CBS News’ 60 Minutes segment showed that the elite media had to resort to fake news to try and damage him. It didn’t work because the lie was so fantastic, which was a pay-to-play scheme between the governor’s office and Publix, Florida’s largest grocery chain, concerning the vaccine rollout. It never happened, but CBS News never apologized after it was quickly exposed as shoddy reporting.

Florida is simply unbeatable. The liberal media should know, but like Trump—they continue to self-flagellate themselves. They’re real gluttons for punishment. And DeSantis will probably score more wins against their agenda of lies against him.