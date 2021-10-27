Did You Catch What Was Very Wrong with Rolling Stone's Piece About the January 6 Riot?

If you didn't notice, then that's how you know the story was trash. It only resonated within the usual unhinged lefty media circles and their allies in the Democratic Party. Liberals are not the majority in America. It's not even close. The story was an absolute dud, one that only the most dense and unhinged anti-Trump clown would believe.

We all know the narrative from the Left on January 6. It was a violent armed insurrection that was worse than the American Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and the 9/11 attacks put together. Police officers were killed. There were bodies everywhere. It was treason. Also, Trump—bad.

It was none of those things. There were no weapons. The only officer killed, Brian Sicknick, died of natural causes, so liberals should stop politicizing his death—but they won't. And it wasn't worse than 9/11. It was a riot—sure—but hardly a violent insurrection. And the only person who died inside the building was Ashli Babbitt. The political class was shattered by this, not because this was an "attack on our democracy," another overused and hyperbolic phrase—it was that they saw people could easily enter the building and frankly, disrupt their decades-old business of screwing us over. Forget the election results—that was just on the docket that day. The American voter could fight back and enter their dojo. That cannot be allowed.

Hence, why only Congress and their allies in the media are so emotional about January 6. No one else cares. Everyone has moved on, but Rolling Stone decided to drop a dud that this day was really a GOP congressional plot. It wasn't, but just read this and have a good laugh:

The two sources, both of whom have been granted anonymity due to the ongoing investigation, describe participating in “dozens” of planning briefings ahead of that day when Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as his election loss to President Joe Biden was being certified. “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” the organizer says. “I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs.” For the sake of clarity, we will refer to one of the sources as a rally organizer and the other as a planner. Rolling Stone has confirmed that both sources were involved in organizing the main event aimed at objecting to the electoral certification, which took place at the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6. Trump spoke at that rally and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol. Some members of the audience at the Ellipse began walking the mile and a half to the Capitol as Trump gave his speech. The barricades were stormed minutes before the former president concluded his remarks. These two sources also helped plan a series of demonstrations that took place in multiple states around the country in the weeks between the election and the storming of the Capitol. According to these sources, multiple people associated with the March for Trump and Stop the Steal events that took place during this period communicated with members of Congress throughout this process. Along with Greene, the conspiratorial pro-Trump Republican from Georgia who took office earlier this year, the pair both say the members who participated in these conversations or had top staffers join in included Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).

Huge numbers clicked "retweet" on this Rolling Stone article, despite the fact that it presented literally *no* evidence in support of its core claim, because it promoted their interests.



These are the people who want the power to censor in the name of fighting "disinformation" https://t.co/OS25OWem6y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 26, 2021

This Rolling Stone article that's supposed to contain bombshell new Jan 6 info is a complete dud. It's been public info since well before Jan 6 that dopey GOP members of Congress met with dopey "Stop the Steal" organizers like Ali Akbar. This is just repackaged to seem shocking pic.twitter.com/b9oYYLn2Ah — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 25, 2021

Not surprisingly Dem members of Congress wasted no time feverishly sharing the article, which writer Hunter Walker sure seems to appreciate. In doing so they conflate holding meetings about a public, legal political demonstration with having "helped plan" a terrorist attack pic.twitter.com/WmX9w2vhzp — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 25, 2021

Despite the purposely inflammatory framing of the article, no evidence is presented that members of Congress or White House officials were involved in "planning" the mob incursion into the Capitol building, which would make sense because the FBI has also found no organized plot pic.twitter.com/8p4CZNMfxz — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 25, 2021

What else do I need to say? We all knew this. And even liberal reporters who aren't part of the hive mind here knew this was a trash story. All of this was known prior to Rolling Stone's piece.

Second, this is the Rolling Stone which published fake news about COVID and sexual assaults on campus, even losing a libel suit in the latter. You all remember "Jackie" and the gang rape at the University of Virginia that never happened. Guess what else never happened? The Trump White House and GOP members of Congress fomenting this January 6 riot. Never happened. There's no evidence presented in the piece either because there is none. And the FBI even said so. Maybe Rolling Stone missed that report because they're known for not checking their sources. And it's not a shocker at all that the ones they use for this shoddy piece are unnamed.