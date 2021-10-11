New Poll: Most Say 2020 Election Was Totally Loaded with Fraud

Afghanistan collapsed. Inflation is soaring. Job creating slowing. Consumer confidence falling. China is getting more aggressive in the Taiwan Straits. The border is an absolute fiasco. COVID vaccinations have cratered. And Joe Biden is AWOL on everything. Where is this guy? He lied about getting the vaccine and taking the mask off. He lied about the mandate itself. It’s why 38 percent approve of the job he’s doing. It’s why 50 percent think he’s dishonest. It’s why 55 percent think he’s incompetent at running the country. That’s the latest from Quinnipiac of all places. You reach that number when an increasing number of Americans have finally seen the light. Independents have soured on Biden by 20+ points. He’s lost the middle.

We were told the adults were back, that competence would return—it was all a lie. Afghanistan exposed and shredded all the 2020 selling points from the Biden camp. Our longest foreign policy adventure was collapsing, and this administration was on vacation—literally. Not only that they said they planned for this event. Really? Did they plan to leave Americans behind in a terrorist hell hole? They planned for the Taliban to beat Americans at the checkpoints around the airport in Kabul. They planned for the Taliban to seize American passports? Please. They were caught sleeping whilst numerous State Department memos warned of the pending disaster throughout the summer. Biden didn’t care. It was a mad scramble. It was incompetence. And it doesn’t help that the Biden crew seemed totally fine not addressing the nation for days when the Taliban rolled into Kabul in early August.

We were told 81 million people voted for this brain-dead clown named Joe Biden. No way. And most Americans are agreeing with the notion that the 2020 election was loaded with fraud (via Washington Examiner):

A growing number of likely voters believe that cheating tainted President Joe Biden’s 2020 win over former President Donald Trump, and even more feel that a key Democratic election reform scheme will increase fraud. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 56% of respondents said, "It’s likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including 41% who say it’s ‘very likely.’” That is a significant increase from April, when 51% said “Biden’s election was tainted by cheating.” The change comes as Trump has continued to raise election integrity charges and as Democrats have tried to force through liberal election reforms and shut down GOP state voting reforms. Democrats sure used the pandemic and COVID hysterics to grease the wheels of this operation, with secretaries of state bypassing legislatures to unilaterally change the voting rules on Election Day. In Michigan, it was only until weeks after the election that a court ruled that Michigan’s Democratic Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, illegally tweaked the voting rules. It’s obvious why she went this route; Michigan has a Republican legislature.

There was a lot of funny business. We all know that—and when you have a half-dead candidate like Biden, you might need to cheat to win.