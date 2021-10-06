Trump-Russia Collusion Narrative Takes Another Stab Wound to the Gut

I feel like this narrative has suffered a death worse than Mussolini. Like him, it’s been stabbed, shot, and mutilated to no end. It’s a myth. It was based on manufactured lies by the deep state. If you gather the limbs, the entrails, and use duct tape it back together, you’ll get what was the Russian collusion hoax. The FBI and others in the DC swamp knowingly used Democrat-funded opposition research as the basis to spread a false narrative about Trump and the 2016 election. It was done because these people didn’t like the fact that Hillary Clinton lost. Her campaign funded what became the Steele Dossier which was compiled by ex-MI6 spook Christopher Steele—remember him? It was loaded with disinformation. It was never verified—and yet, it was the basis for FISA spy warrants against ex-Trump campaign officials, like Carter Page, and the Trump campaign proper.

The media did its best as well. For the entirety of his first term, the Trump White House was besieged by this story—none of it true. It made the media look like a circus, its reputation irreparably damaged, and no one got fired. Typical. Now, Fiona Hill, who was one of the key folks in the second Trump impeachment effort by Democrats in 2020, admits that the Russians don’t have any blackmail material on Donald Trump, which was another liberal fantasy that permeated the minds of the unhinged Democratic base (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

A former National Security Council (NSC) official who testified that then-President Donald Trump attempted to use the Ukrainian government for a “domestic political errand” has dismissed the theory the Kremlin had damaging information about the 45th president it used to extract concessions from him. “What Putin had on Trump is what everybody else had—recognition of his extreme vulnerability to manipulation,” Fiona Hill told The Daily Beast in an interview published Monday. The idea that Trump was uniquely vulnerable to blackmail by Moscow took root even before his inauguration, when BuzzFeed News published the now-infamous dossier compiled by ex-MI6 spook Christopher Steele. Among the dossier’s many salacious claims: that Russian intelligence had a video of Trump paying prostitutes to urinate on the bed in the presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow. The theory gained traction after Trump met Putin in Helsinki, Finland in 2018. At a joint news conference following the summit, the US president declined to accuse Russia of interfering in the 2016 election campaign, telling reporters that Putin had said “it’s not Russia” and adding: “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

So, nothing. That’s nothing. There’s no pee tape, which was never within the realm of possibility, but liberals thought so. They bought the Steele Dossier hook, line, and sinker which is the seat of irony since Steele used Kremlin sources for his anti-Trump project which definitely had disinformation, which means liberal America acted as Moscow wanted. If I read the rules correctly during this insufferably stupid time, liberals were agents of the Kremlin in believing and disseminating the lies. Yet, Trump is the true double-agent or something. Nope. Liberals did all the heavy lifting. I’m sure all the ex-KGB officials Putin has hired to help run his government all watched with pride. You can always count on Democrats to do the wrong thing—always.

And with that nothing burger of a revelation concerning blackmail, that should be the final stab wound that kills this story. Only the insane cling onto this garbage anymore.