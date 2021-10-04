Kyrsten Sinema's Allies Offer a Stern Warning to Those Pressuring Her on Massive Spending Bill

An armada of kayakers besieged Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) houseboat. We have lefty activists following Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) trying to get a pee tape. Okay, they’re not really doing that—but they are trying to pressure her on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that’s nothing more than a left-wing goodie bag. Joe and Sinema are “no” votes. Manchin called it fiscal insanity. He’s not wrong and so far, they’re holding firm. And it’s driving the Left insane. Maybe they wouldn’t get into these legislative pickles if they pushed policies that—you know—weren’t garbage. The Democratic Congress is at war with itself over these spending bills that come amid a looming debt ceiling increase deadline this month and a spike in inflation. The economy is stalling. Now, is not the time to spend trillions of more dollars on liberal pet projects.

Out of the two, Manchin might be the one who might cave. I doubt it though. He seems pretty dead-set against the original bill, but Sinema is surely never going to cave to anyone—ever. Her allies have been letting the political class and members of the media know that she doesn’t kowtow to anyone. She does what she thinks is best for Arizona and hates Washington’s rules. Oh, and she’s perfectly fine leaving it all if the clown show continues (via Axios):

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s political allies have some free advice for anyone trying to bully the wine-drinking triathlete into supporting President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget bill: She doesn’t play by Washington’s rules — and she's prepared to walk away. Why it matters: For all her flash, Sinema — unlike fellow holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — rarely telegraphs her precise intentions, leaving political adversaries guessing about her ultimate goals. In conversation with colleagues, she’ll suggest that her top priority is passing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal she brokered this spring over late-night, wine-fueled negotiations. Beyond that, you're piecing together clues. […] While Manchin has been intensely focused on price tag of spending, setting his limit at $1.5 trillion, Sinema has signaled she's more concerned with the tax side of the equation, including who pays them. […] Manchin is looking for a way to get to "yes" on a spending bill, as long as he can stomach the final price tag. Sinema has always been slightly more skeptical and has indicated she's comfortable voting no.

And that’s the crux of this Mexican standoff. Sinema wants to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill first which has significant support from Senate Republicans, albeit it’s still a garbage bill as well. Nancy Pelosi and the progressives in the House aren’t for that—they want the $3.5 trillion package passed first. As talks continue, Congress managed to get a funding bill passed to avoid a government shutdown last week. Even if Manchin became a yes, the bill is still sunk, even an altered one. Even with a reduced-price tag, it’s doubtful any Republican will back reconciliation package 2.0. Democrats wanting to use that legislative process cannot afford to lose a single Democrat, and Sinema looks like she’s willing to remain in the “no” camp for the foreseeable future. She’s tough—and following her into the bathroom, which is creep city, will surely only lead her to double down on her positions.

Protesters followed Sen. Sinema into the bathroom at Arizona State University to confront her on Build Back Better and immigration pic.twitter.com/NDSmeu0h2M — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 3, 2021

Most of the Senate doesn’t want the bill. Whatever happened to ‘country over party? You all know. You’ve known for a while ever since a host of ex-Republicans jumped ship and because Democrats because…Trump. It’s an empty slogan. It’s always been that way—and Democrats and 'never Trump' trash delivered the final kill shot to its credibility. On this, it’s all control. It’s about doing what you’re told. That’s the Democrat way of governance which is why COVID vaccine mandates are not shocking with these people in power. No debate. No discussion. Do what you’re told.

Thank God for the Second Amendment, and good on Sinema for just brushing off the loudmouths. Also, I wouldn’t blame her if she did leave it all behind. Her party is loaded with cranks. The rules of doing business are usually corrupt. She can do whatever she pleases, right? That independence is something that’s usually encouraged in free societies until it starts to mess with the progressive Left’s plans.