One Woman Went to Extreme Lengths to Thank New York's Finest

One New York City woman went to extreme lengths to thank the New York Police Department. It’s something that’s not seen today for those who serve and protect. That something is called gratitude. The past few years have been a nightmare for law enforcement. From being called Nazis to being assaulted and spit on by anti-cop protesters and politicians, these exceptional citizens who protect us every day have taken the abuse and continued to do their jobs. Well, at least attempt to do them to the best of their ability as Democrats try to cut their funding. In some cities, they’re outright calling for their defunding and abolishment. It’s no shock that a) cops are leaving the force, and b) when they do—crime spikes. In Seattle, everyone is getting shot. Killings are up across the country. It’s a mess. New York City is returning to its nasty days of the 1980s.

As liberal America has declared war on cops, one woman decided to write thousands of thank you letters to New York’s finest. She’s been doing so for the past four years (via NY Post):

Queens resident Coretta James has spent the last four years quietly handing out handwritten thank-you notes to New York’s Finest — and she’s on a mission to give one to every member of the NYPD. “I have tremendous respect for the uniform: military, firemen and cops,” James told The Post. “They are not used to being thanked. And I feel for them. They need encouragement. I used to see guys with 30 or 35 years on the job but no longer,” she said, adding that many are demoralized and retiring earlier. She called the surge of anti-cop sentiment and the defund-the-police movement that has brought violent demonstrations and destruction to parts of the city “heartbreaking.” The idea came to James, 49, after she volunteered with the FDNY to send thank-you cards to service members stationed overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. When the troops started to return home, she decided to turn her pen and gratitude toward the NYPD. “I started with the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills, and that just set the tone,” said James.

Now, the question is will Ms. James, who is black, be smeared as a white supremacist for showing such love and respect for the uniform? We’ll see, but it once again shows that it’s white liberals pushing this ‘defund the police’ crap. No one supports it, not even the people these clowns assume support it based on false racial political narratives. Everyone who isn’t unhinged supports the police and wants more patrols. It’s a bit comical that left-wingers thought being pro-crime would be a selling point to voters.