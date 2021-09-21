They Revolted? Haitian Migrants Took Control of a Federally-Contracted Bus at the Border

The border is out of control. We all know this. We’ve all seen it. Our own Julio Rosas is there right now…again. How many 200,000+ apprehensions can we take? Not too many. Even Biden’s DHS secretary, Mayorkas, admitted that on the hot mic a few months ago. Vice President Kamala Harris is AWOL in handling this crisis. It’s out of control, and that might be by design. Who am I kidding? We all know that it is because this administration doesn’t care. The latest controversy is scenes of Border Patrol agents on horseback whipping Haitian migrants. That’s not what happened. The liberal media is confusing horse reins with actual whips which is par for the course. Yet, now we have a story of Haitian illegals who seized control of a federally-contracted bus at the border and are now on the loose (via Washington Examiner):

Haitian migrants who were being transported on a federally contracted private bus away from the border revolted during the ride and overtook control of the commercial vehicle before escaping, according to two law enforcement officials. A large white bus bound for San Antonio, Texas, was overtaken Monday afternoon during the two-and-a-half-hour trip from the international bridge in Del Rio. The migrants on board had been picked up from the makeshift migrant camp, where thousands are waiting to be taken into custody, two federal law enforcement agents told the Washington Examiner. "They did break out of the bus, and they did escape," a senior federal law enforcement official confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

The Biden presidency is less than a year old. Are we going to endure three more years of this nonsense? ’m sorry—something has to give, and it could be voters who finally force the Biden administration to do something other than giving a weak sauce speech telling people not to come here.