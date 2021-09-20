I mean, this story has been a circus, but an entertaining one. It shows how the so-called experts have failed when it comes to messaging regarding the COVID vaccine, which might be intentional. There is a vested interest with the political class in keeping us all locked up. It also blows up the Left’s media narrative yet again about who is hesitant to take the vaccine. Nicki Minaj is not a MAGA supporter. She’s not a voracious reader of conservative media probably. And yet she used her platform to talk about her cousin’s friend’s reported reaction to the vaccine that hit him below the waist. Now, this was probably an STD, but Fox News’ Tucker Carlson zeroed in on the part of the tweet that he feels probably got the corona-amigos and the lab coat fascists upset.

Forget the swollen gonads part. Here’s how Minaj ended the tweet that set off this firestorm.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ???? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

A source tells CNN that @NICKIMINAJ was offered a conversation with a doctor to clarify the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine not a visit to the White House. A White House statement is coming shortly. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 16, 2021

#BREAKING - Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh responds to swollen testicle claim made by Trinidad-born entertainer @NICKIMINAJ; says there is no such reported case in Trinidad & Tobago (TTT) pic.twitter.com/NNsc9EUTKP — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) September 15, 2021

Nicki Minaj did a better job questioning and standing up to tyranny than the entire GOP... who I guess was too busy wasting time and donor dollars on their new podcast that no one listens to. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 20, 2021

Nicki Minaj posted the phone numbers of two reporters to her Instagram Story, inviting spam calls and threats. https://t.co/hecw5rmBVs — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 17, 2021

“So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied,” she wrote.

Carlson noted that’s a problem for the political class since bullying is how they get their stuff done. Minaj decided to tweet this clip and the Left was not pleased.

Someone erroneously said that Carlson was a “white nationalist,” but Minaj didn’t care:

Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Yeah, she really doesn’t care what the woke Left thinks.

“Don’t tell me I can’t agree with a Republican,” she said.

What could have been resolved easily was quickly turned into a mess because the liberal media, like their allies in the political class, needs to denigrate and humiliate those with whom they find deplorable. Minaj is simply not the woman to mess with—and the establishment media found that out the hard way. She won’t cave. Now, we have Fauci weighing in, along with CNN’s Don Lemon. It’s mayhem and I’m all for it. These idiots simply cannot take the hint. We stopped listening to them eons ago. When they warned of a COVID apocalypse after Spring Break, and nothing happened—that was the clue. People are back in the stadiums. We’re back to going out to dinner. We’re outside. We have three vaccines. We’re done, guys. Texas has been without a mask mandate for months. They were a neanderthal state. Nothing happened. Delta has peaked. It’s over.

Annoy a liberal and go to a ballgame. Go to a football game. Pack those stadiums. Enjoy life. And if you want the vaccine, go for it. If not, I really don’t blame you. After Fauci and his crew offered an orgy of contradictory advice and pure science fiction—I can see why millions are not going to get the shot.

It really is amazing how Fauci is always wrong. https://t.co/YP9u7abA8v — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 20, 2021

I had COVID. I recovered. I still got vaccinated, but it was my choice. After the fun over Minaj’s tweet has passed—we must deal with Biden and OSHA, who he deputized as a medial Stasi. All private businesses with 100 or more employees must enact a vaccine mandate. I have a feeling this month’s jobs report will also be trash.