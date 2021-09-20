Nicki Minaj's Tweet About the COVID Vaccine Set Off a Firestorm...And We Can Thank the Experts for That

Nicki Minaj has weighed into the COVID vaccine debate. She did a few things. She gave us some incredible entertainment. She infuriated liberal America. And she proved yet again that it’s not just white, MAGA-supporting Americans who are hesitant to get the vaccine. It also showed the depth of failure concerning the messaging strategy when it comes to getting people vaccinated. That’s on the Biden administration, the CDC, and Anthony Fauci. They did their best to create an environment of fear and skepticism by offering pervasive contradictory advice. It was science fiction—and here we are because of them. If liberal America and the coronabros want someone to blame for the slowing vaccination rates, look no further than the idiots in the so-called medical expert community.

And now Minaj hurls this grenade into the mix. It’s hilarious. Tucker Carlson weighed in as well in support of Minaj and then all hell really broke loose.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ???? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz [sic] his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur [sic] decision, not bullied,” she tweeted.

Of course, a firestorm erupted (via CNBC):

Nicki Minaj faced public backlash after tweeting that a friend of her cousin developed swollen testicles and impotence after getting vaccinated against Covid-19. In a series of tweets Monday, the 10-time Grammy-nominated rap artist told fans she would only get immunized once she did enough research and recommended that they wear masks and get the shots if they’re required to for work. Minaj skipped Monday’s Met Gala, which enforced a vaccine mandate, saying she was generally avoiding public events because she has a new baby at home. […] Most people, however, seized on her comments about her cousin’s friend, which many people criticized as spreading false information. MSNBC host Joy Reid criticized Minaj: “You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, by God sister, you can do better than that.” […] Vaccine hesitancy is common nationwide, a recent CNBC/Change Research poll found, and it’s a major obstacle to achieving the herd immunity that experts say is necessary to prevent Covid surges in the U.S. The poll reported that 34% of unvaccinated respondents said they were worried about the vaccine’s side effects, while another 34% said their suspicion of the federal government made them reluctant to vaccinate.

Yeah, the side effects question still lingers—and it didn’t help that the Biden administration decided to just bribe people $100 to get the shot instead of answering their concerns, which—shocker—feeds into the second part of that poll regarding suspicion of the government.

A source tells CNN that @NICKIMINAJ was offered a conversation with a doctor to clarify the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine not a visit to the White House. A White House statement is coming shortly. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 16, 2021

CNN’s Don Lemon weighed in—it is, as someone noted on Twitter, the debate we deserve amid this fiasco over the vaccine: the CDC vs. Nicki Minaj. Even Fauci weighed in on this incident—you cannot make this up (via CBS News):

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has debunked a viral tweet from rapper Nicki Minaj that suggested the COVID-19 vaccine could cause reproductive issues. Minaj, who has over 22 million Twitter followers, sparked controversy Monday for a series of tweets she posted about the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the Met Gala. "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," the 38-year-old wrote. "if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one" She later clarified that she was skipping the gala because of her young child — who was born last September — not because of the vaccine requirement. But Minaj posted another tweet about her cousin's friend in Trinidad who allegedly experienced impotency after getting the jab, and it prompted a wide response from both fans and health officials. "There's no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen," he said. Fauci appeared on the show to discuss vaccine efforts and was speaking on vaccine skepticism in Black and Hispanic communities, something he continues to blame on misinformation. "There's a lot of misinformation, mostly on social media, and the only way we know to counter mis- and disinformation is to provide a lot of correct information," Fauci said. "To essentially debunk these kinds of claims, which may be innocent on her part. I'm not blaming her for anything, but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis."

Yeah, no kidding, doc. You’re the main driver of that misinformation, especially with your recent lie that more kids have died of COVID than the seasonal flu. You also told us to get the shot, but also remain locked up inside. And you wonder why people question the vaccine, which has led to this Minaj incident. If you guys weren't so deep in junk science, maybe this all could have been avoided, huh?

#BREAKING - Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh responds to swollen testicle claim made by Trinidad-born entertainer @NICKIMINAJ; says there is no such reported case in Trinidad & Tobago (TTT) pic.twitter.com/NNsc9EUTKP — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) September 15, 2021

Also, yes, pretty sure that Minaj’s cousin’s friend probably had an STD, but the overall point is clear: the science community wants a forever pandemic. They screwed up the messaging, maybe intentionally. And now, we have total mayhem concerning vaccine messaging.

The government doing its finest work here.