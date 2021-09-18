Is This Why Kamala Was AWOL When Biden Addressed the Collapse of Afghanistan?

They were a gruesome twosome. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were both in on withdrawing from Afghanistan. They apparently both ignored the various memos and reports from the State Department and elsewhere that painted a much more dismal picture of what things were like on the ground. I take that back; Joe did know. That’s why he phoned now-ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prior to his government’s collapse to essentially lie about the state of his country. Biden wanted Ghani to be ‘Baghdad Bob,’ but Ghani was more concerned about modernizing Afghanistan’s economy than the deteriorating security situation. After Biden declared that Afghanistan wouldn’t be Saigon 1975 in July, the State Department issued a memo days later noting that the nation could crumble soon. Nobody cared.

By August, the Taliban rolled into Kabul. Ghani fled. Our 20-year venture in the country ended as it started, with the Taliban back in control. Yet, it also came with one of the most shameful and disgraceful exits because Joe Biden isn’t a leader. He’s too old, too stupid, and way too slow to keep up with the pace of the job. Folks, Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki were all on vacation when Kabul fell—and all seemed content for at least 36 hours to not even address the country about it. Americans were trapped in a terrorist hell hole, and they weren’t going to say anything until they were well-rested. Also, there are still Americans stranded in Afghanistan.

So, when this fiasco was going full bore, where the hell was Kamala Harris? I ask because she was a key player in all of this. She was in the room for the grand exit talks from Afghanistan and then she went into the bunker. What is it with this administration and hiding? She was the “last person in the room” reportedly. Where the hell did she go? Some media outlets did note Harris’ involvement and her absence at the time (via NY Post):

While President Biden and key members of his national security team have borne the brunt of criticism and outrage over the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban — and the scenes of chaos and carnage as Americans and Afghans attempt to get out of the country — Vice President Kamala Harris has kept a conspicuously low profile. It’s a far cry from April 25, when Harris appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and proudly affirmed to host Dana Bash that she had been, as Bash put it, “the last person in the room” with Biden when he decided to end US involvement in Afghanistan. “And you feel comfortable [with Biden’s decision]?” Bash followed up. “I do, and I’m going to add to that,” Harris said. “This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage. He is someone who I have seen over and over again make decisions based on what he truly believes — based on his years of doing this work and studying these issues — what he truly believes is the right thing to do.”

Well, could it be that she had enough of taking the crappy assignments from this White House? Harris was tasked with boosting vaccination rates and being the QB1 in getting the border under control. Two of the most political and controversial tasks—and she’s failing miserably at managing them. Biden pawns all the hard stuff on her. Maybe she had enough? That certainly was a rumor that was swirling. She wasn’t going to be covered in mud on this one:





Oh, and there might have been 25th Amendment talk as well. The adults are back, they said. Trump is long gone, but incompetence runs deep with Biden and his crew. He pissed off the French so much with this UK-Australia-US defense pact, which will allow our ally down under to acquire nuclear submarines that Paris recalled their ambassador. I thought diplomacy was back. This administration left Americans behind in Afghanistan. Inflation is spiking. Job creation is slowing. Biden has lost the middle as only 36 percent of Independents approve of his job performance. And we’re not even a year into this presidency. I can see why Kamala wants some distance, but she sucks too—and polling proves that. 81 million people voted…for this. You’ll never convince me of that.