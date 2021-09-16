Glenn Greenwald: 'Dizzying' Liberals Are Now Cheering for the Deep State...They Denied Existed

Gen. Mark Milley has been taking heat for widely inappropriate calls to his Chinese counterparts in the waning days of the Trump administration. Milley was supposedly worried that Trump would start a war with China. So, he just called up the Chinese military brass and told them if that were to happen—he would warn them. It’s way outside the chain of command. Even retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was at the center of the second Trump impeachment circus, said that Milley should resign if this turns out to be true. This is the deep state, but apparently, some folks are okay with it, like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. And when these sort of media blowups happen, you can count on Glenn Greenwald to call out the establishment media for their hypocrisy. In fact, on this one, he’s suffering some whiplash.

Watching liberal media stars spend 5 years trying to thread the needle between "we are so grateful to the unelected but noble Generals thwarting Trump" and "only insane conspiracy nuts believe the US has a Deep State" has been quite dizzying. https://t.co/M7vPJ8Fmva — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

The other bizarre aspect of the last 5 years was watching these same liberal media figures prance around as defenders of "norms" and "democratic values" while simultaneously swooning over every unelected military/intel official who purposely impeded or sabotaged Trump's policies. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

In US Government jargon, "democratic leaders" has always meant: "leaders who do what we want regardless of how they came to power" (hence, pro-US dictators are "democrats" while anti-US elected leaders are "dictators").



That's the same definition liberal media figures have. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

It was widely reported in major outlets like WSJ that CIA, on its own, was concealing classified information they didn't want Trump to have. They sometimes just ignored his orders in Syria. This was *cheered.*



If that's not a "Deep State," nothing is.https://t.co/BOORFh9ecE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

Imagine if, in 2011, a right-wing General called Gaddafi and said: "Obama wants to bomb your country and usher in regime change against you even though the House voted *against* its authorization. I give you my word I'll let you know what he's planning & stop him from bombing." — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

Liberals are happy to be governed by CIA because CIA was where Russiagate came from and they see CIA (correctly) as their political ally. They'll never admit it explicitly -- nobody on the center-left wants to say they see CIA as the Good Guys -- but this is their worldview. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 15, 2021

And then, he expertly gives a solid example if this situation was reversed

“Imagine if, in 2011, a right-wing General called Gaddafi and said: ‘Obama wants to bomb your country and usher in regime change against you even though the House voted *against* its authorization. I give you my word I'll let you know what he's planning & stop him from bombing,’” he added.

Greenwald is not a conservative, but he’s also not infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome. He also calls out his own side for their illiberal antics which has made him a public enemy among progressives. Michael Tracey is another liberal reporter who endures the same attacks from the Left due to this as well.