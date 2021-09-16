Woke

Glenn Greenwald: 'Dizzying' Liberals Are Now Cheering for the Deep State...They Denied Existed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Glenn Greenwald: 'Dizzying' Liberals Are Now Cheering for the Deep State...They Denied Existed

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Gen. Mark Milley has been taking heat for widely inappropriate calls to his Chinese counterparts in the waning days of the Trump administration. Milley was supposedly worried that Trump would start a war with China. So, he just called up the Chinese military brass and told them if that were to happen—he would warn them. It’s way outside the chain of command. Even retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was at the center of the second Trump impeachment circus, said that Milley should resign if this turns out to be true. This is the deep state, but apparently, some folks are okay with it, like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. And when these sort of media blowups happen, you can count on Glenn Greenwald to call out the establishment media for their hypocrisy. In fact, on this one, he’s suffering some whiplash.

“Watching liberal media stars spend 5 years trying to thread the needle between ‘we are so grateful to the unelected but noble Generals thwarting Trump’ and ‘only insane conspiracy nuts believe the US has a Deep State’ has been quite dizzying.”

And then, he expertly gives a solid example if this situation was reversed

“Imagine if, in 2011, a right-wing General called Gaddafi and said: ‘Obama wants to bomb your country and usher in regime change against you even though the House voted *against* its authorization. I give you my word I'll let you know what he's planning & stop him from bombing,’” he added.

Greenwald is not a conservative, but he’s also not infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome. He also calls out his own side for their illiberal antics which has made him a public enemy among progressives. Michael Tracey is another liberal reporter who endures the same attacks from the Left due to this as well. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
New Emails Show Teachers' Unions Strong-Armed Biden Administration on School Mask Policy
Matt Vespa
Biden Lies About Florida, Texas COVID Response While Withholding Lifesaving Treatments
Spencer Brown
Wait–The View's Sunny Hostin Just Agreed...With Donald Trump?
Matt Vespa
What Were You Thinking?! Sesame Street's Woke Tweet Has Some Epic Replies
Matt Vespa
Kids in One Liberal City Are Being Shot at a Higher Rate Than Children Dying from Covid-19...Across America
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Inclusion': History Teacher Hangs 'F*** the Police' Poster, Palestinian Flag in Classroom
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular