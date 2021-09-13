What WaPo's Top Fact Checker Found 'Impressive' About New York City Is What You'd Expect

The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler decided to venture to the Big Apple and found something “impressive” about the city. No, it wasn’t the sights. It wasn’t the Statue of Liberty. It was the city’s COVID vaccine passport system. It’s not nationwide (yet), but you cannot enter a multitude of public places without a vaccine card. Oh, and some form of photo identification as well. I’ve been told such things were indicative of systemic racism. This system is fine for COVID, but when applied to ensuing election integrity—it’s Jim Crow 2.0. Liberals are experts at shredding their own narratives. It’s beautiful to watch. Our friends at Twitchy had it first.

I have spent a weekend in New York City and it’s impressive how serious they are about vaccination. You cannot enter a bar, restaurant or museum without your vaccine card and ID carefully checked. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 12, 2021

Think you’re confusing the word “impressive” with “terrifying” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2021

now just add polling place to the list — Razor (@hale_razor) September 12, 2021

The irony is that in falsely attacking the GOP for promoting Jim Crow-like policies concerning voter ID and elections, they created an actual Jim Crow system with COVID and vaccination cards. Black Americans, especially in New York City, are the demographic that really hasn’t rushed to get vaccinated for multiple reasons. It’s partly due to confusion from Joe Biden and his experts who change the COVID rules every other day. The other part is the dark historical narrative that’s part of our history concerning blacks, vaccinations, and the Tuskegee experiments. Either way, not that many young black Americans are lining up to get the shot and will be barred from a host of locations in the city.

I just still can’t get over ‘voter ID for elections is bad, but for COVID vaccination status—it’s good’ talking point from the Democrats over this stuff.