There's Something Wrong with These Afghan Refugees...And It's Actually a Legitimate Health Crisis

Joe Biden and his team love to tout the airlift talking points. It was the best, most awesome evacuation ever. They got over 100,000 people out, guys. The problem is no one cares. No one cares because Joe Biden left Americans behind in Afghanistan. We all knew this was going to happen. The Biden team knew as well. It’s why they peddled this talking point so hard—and why—again—no one cared. You could have ushered out three times as many people but if you leave Americans behind, it’s moot. There are security concerns as well. How are we vetting these people and what do we do when someone is flagged? We don’t have a treaty with Afghanistan. We can’t send them back. Yet, before we can even get to the national security issues here, there’s a health crisis. There’s been a measles outbreak at Fort McCoy (via Fox News):

The White House said on Friday that the U.S. has temporarily suspended flights of Afghan evacuees into the country after four measles cases among recent arrivals -- in a move it described as "out of an abundance of caution." "‘Operation Allies Welcome’ flights into the United States have been temporarily paused at the request of the [Centers for Disease Control] and out of an abundance of caution because of four diagnosed cases of measles among Afghans who recently arrived in the United States," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. […] Fox News first reported on Tuesday that Fort McCoy Army Base in Wisconsin, one of a number of bases involved in processing Afghan refugees, had identified a case of the measles. An internal government email, viewed by Fox News, said that the base confirmed a case of the measles on Sunday.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases on the planet. The Biden administration will explore vaccination efforts for these evacuees as well. What if some of these refugees refuse the shot? Will they be denied entry?