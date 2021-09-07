Not Shocking: The Taliban Are Hunting Americans Stranded by Biden in Afghanistan

Are we shocked? The Taliban know as long as Joe Dementia remains president, we’re not going to re-invade. We’re out of Afghanistan. Our longest war is over. It was a humiliating defeat that is shared by presidents of both parties, yes. But Joe is the one who left Americans behind. Why? Well, he set an arbitrary deadline and he didn’t want to upset the terrorists by staying longer. I’m not saying we should have made that an indefinite proposal, but at least keep some troops on the ground until all our people are out. Also, that was a promise he made with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. I guess that was a lie. So, with Americans trapped and a weak president, what do you think will happen when the Taliban finds our people? They knew who to look for; we gave them lists. These lists were supposedly meant to ensure a speedy departure when we trusted the Taliban to be TSA Kabul in the waning days of our involvement there. It’s clown town. With no troops around, these are kill lists. And yes, the Taliban have now declared it open season on Americans (via Fox News):

A pregnant woman named Nasria, a California native, flew to Afghanistan in June to visit family and get married. As of early September, she remained one of the estimated 100 to 200 Americans left behind in the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces, according to a report. Now that the U.S. military is gone, the Taliban is "hunting Americans," she told the Voice of America. "I think to myself, ‘Am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here? What’s going to happen?'" Nasria, 25, who asked to be referred to only by her first name for safety reasons, said. "Apparently they’re [the Taliban] going door-to-door … trying to see if anybody has a blue passport," she said.

The Taliban are already reportedly going door-to-door executing people. Again, are we shocked terrorists are…killing people. And what about plans, if any, to get trapped Americans out of Afghanistan? Well, that’s old news to this administration. Screw them. We need to build back better except they can’t even do that based on the garbage August jobs report. Failure thy name is Biden.



