I Guess We’re Going to Ignore This Huge Joe Biden Lie, Huh?

Joe Biden lies; we all know this. And he also doesn’t care. The most recent example was his chaotic exit from Afghanistan. He promised that we would remain until every American was out. He lied. We left hundreds stranded. He looked at his watch during the transfer of the bodies of the 13 US service members at Dover who was killed in a suicide bombing during the evacuation process. He doesn’t care. This isn’t anything new. It’s not dementia either. Since the 1980s, Joe Biden has been lying like a rug—and didn’t care. Let’s circle back to his civil rights movement lie, where his aides told him during his 1988 presidential run that his tales on the stump were false. He didn’t care.

Of course, the GOP was there with the receipts:

During an event today, Joe Biden again lied and claimed that he came "out of the civil rights movement" in Delaware during the 1960s



Biden made this up and has repeated it multiple times over the years



It's simply not true pic.twitter.com/qtI7K5YjWP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 2, 2021

During an event today, Joe Biden again lied and claimed that he came "out of the civil rights movement" in Delaware during the 1960s



Biden made this up and has repeated it multiple times over the years



It's simply not true pic.twitter.com/qtI7K5YjWP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 2, 2021

If you've never seen it, here's Biden falsely claiming in 1987 (among many other times) that he marched in the civil rights movement pic.twitter.com/4R5mOE0meM — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 2, 2021

During the Democratic primary, even left wing outlets noted that Biden had made this up, and detailed how for decades, Biden repeatedly lied about what he did to try and burnish his political credentialshttps://t.co/TEJrSW8HGP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 2, 2021

During his 1988 presidential run, Biden's advisors had to tell him repeatedly that his stories weren't true, and Biden would privately admit that they weren't



But then he would go right back to saying them anyway



(h/t Richard Ben Cramer's What It Takes) pic.twitter.com/gI9i6Re8oX — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 2, 2021

This comes after Katie wrote about Biden lying about going to the Tree of Life Synagogue.