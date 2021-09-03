Joe Biden

I Guess We’re Going to Ignore This Huge Joe Biden Lie, Huh?

Matt Vespa
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden lies; we all know this. And he also doesn’t care. The most recent example was his chaotic exit from Afghanistan. He promised that we would remain until every American was out. He lied. We left hundreds stranded. He looked at his watch during the transfer of the bodies of the 13 US service members at Dover who was killed in a suicide bombing during the evacuation process. He doesn’t care. This isn’t anything new. It’s not dementia either. Since the 1980s, Joe Biden has been lying like a rug—and didn’t care. Let’s circle back to his civil rights movement lie, where his aides told him during his 1988 presidential run that his tales on the stump were false. He didn’t care. 

Of course, the GOP was there with the receipts:

This comes after Katie wrote about Biden lying about going to the Tree of Life Synagogue.

