Why Is Joe Biden Lying About Visiting the Tree of Life Synagogue?

Speaking during a virtual event to commemorate upcoming Jewish High Holidays, President Joe Biden claimed he visited the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after it was attacked in 2018. Eleven people were killed and many others were wounded.

"I remember spending time at the, you know, going to the, you know, Tree of Life synagogue," Biden said.

But Biden never visited.

"Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life, said that Biden did not visit the synagogue in the nearly three years since the anti-Semitic attack," the New York Post reports. "In a phone interview, Feige, executive director since July 2019, said firmly that 'no' Biden didn’t visit, even before taking office when he had a lower public profile as a former vice president and then-Democratic presidential candidate."

Here’s Joe Biden talking about visiting Tree of Life synagogue after the massacre there. The executive director of the synagogue says Biden is lying — he never visited. Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/GcFjU2u50i — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 2, 2021

Biden's lie is one of many he's expressed on tragedies and a number of other topics.

Reminds me of when he claimed he met with us in Sandy Hook… he didn’t. And when he said he had the Parkland kids to the White House… he wasn’t Vice President at the time. Yikes! https://t.co/KWDrEPqWam — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 2, 2021