Here's How Gun Sales Went in August

This is America. We have a constitutional right to own firearms. We have Democrats controlling Washington. We have an anti-gun president. So, naturally, the Democratic Party has reclaimed its position of being the nation’s best gun sales team ever. Barack Obama was a tremendous salesman for the gun industry. Over 100 million firearms were sold during his presidency. Now, Biden is testing full-blown confiscation with this federal regulation tweak concerning pistol stabilizing braces. If this goes through, 10-40 million law-abiding Americans could end up in legal trouble. They would have to either turn in or register these weapons. There is no grandfather clause. So, you can see why there’s been a rush to buy guns. August sales figures are out and they’re pretty good. Stephen Gutowski at The Reload has more:

Americans bought more than 1.3 million guns in August. That’s according to an industry analysis of FBI background check data released on Wednesday. It makes last month the second-best August on record for gun sales in the United States, with 2020 being the only year to see higher sales. 2021 has now seen four straight months with gun sales at second-best levels. The numbers indicate gun sales have begun to settle down into a new post-surge normal. While purchases are no longer at the all-time-record levels seen throughout much of 2020 and culminating in a new yearly record, they haven’t regressed below levels seen in the years before the coronavirus pandemic drove Americans to the gun store in an unprecedented surge. The stabilization of gun sales at a far higher rate than before the latest surge began indicates more Americans are buying more guns than they used to, which will likely impact both American culture and politics in the long term as well as gun-company profits in the short term.

Granted, the gut-punch here is the ammo shortage. Again, Biden is president—that doesn’t help. We do have nine million new first-time gun owners from last year which is great but that’s added pressure on the supply chain here. The price of the materials has also shot through the roof. The rising inflation doesn’t help either. All of this plays a part in 9mm and .223/.556 ammunition not being readily available for civilians for at least 18 months. This could last up to two years. Still, that hasn’t stopped Americans from stocking up.