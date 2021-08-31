So, We Have a Texas Shooting That Might Have Been 'Inspired by Foreign Terrorists'

We’re all on edge. The war in Afghanistan is over. Our longest war has concluded, but we left Americans behind. For days, the Biden administration couldn’t give us a straight answer on how many Americans remained stranded. The figures were ridiculous. They ranged from 1,500 to over 7,000. We couldn’t get an answer. Now, as we leave, it’s around 100-200. It’s clown town. The reason they couldn’t give an answer is quite simple. The figure probably was in the thousands which meant there was no way the administration could sell a withdrawal date of August 31 without endless questions about leaving these Americans behind. Then again, even without the figures, they still got pummeled with these questions but a figure in the high thousands would bring pressure to keep troops on the ground which is something Biden did not want. It’s not that we’re against withdrawal. It was time to come home after this venture had taken so many wrong turns that walking away was probably the best option. No, it was how we left.

It was shambolic. Yet, the administration keeps peddling the narrative that we got over 100,000 people out. No one cares unless they were our citizens. While we’re on the subject, did we vet these Afghans because, given the chaos at the airport, I wouldn’t be shocked if some terrorists were able to embed themselves with groups of key Afghan allies and their families? We’re making the ground fertile for a terror attack, and we might have already seen one. It wasn’t a large-scale incident, though one woman did lose her life after being shot by a man who was investigated by the FBI in 2010. Authorities said that prior to the shooting, the suspect might have been inspired by foreign terrorists (via Associated Press):

Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he killed a Lyft driver in a Dallas suburb and later opened fire in the police station of another suburb where officers fatally shot him. Police said Imran Ali Rasheed ordered a Lyft in his home city of Garland Sunday then fatally shot the driver, Isabella Lewis. Her stolen car was found a short time later outside the police station in the neighboring community of Plano, where Rasheed began shooting in the lobby before being shot by officers, police chiefs in both cities said at a Monday news conference. Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office, said investigators believe Rasheed acted alone but that the 33-year-old left a letter indicating he “may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization.” He did not offer more specifics on the letter and declined to identify the group. DeSarno said Rasheed was the subject of a counterterrorism investigation from 2010 to 2013, when the case was closed after agents determined Rasheed did not currently pose a threat. The agency’s regional terrorism task force is working on the investigation of Lewis’ killing, he said.

The AP stepped on a rake with their DeSantis coverage, but this is a story to keep an eye on. We’ll keep you updated. Then again, the FBI hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to these things. They were very busy illegally leaking Russian collusion fabrications to the press to actually do police work for the past few years.