Mother of Marine Killed in Kabul Attack Has a Message for Biden Voters

It's sad but we cannot be shocked that there was a suicide bombing outside of the airport in Kabul that left 13 US service members dead. We trusted the Taliban with the outer perimeter security at the airport. They were the ‘TSA,’ and they likely allowed this bomber to slip through their maze of checkpoints. Scores of Afghan civilians were also killed. The videos of the carnage are brutal. The scenes of chaos at the airport were the perfect cover to allow for such an attack. It was only a matter of time as ISIS-K and elements of al-Qaeda were on the hunt again. It should have finally made Joe Biden care about Afghanistan. Instead, he was shown at Dover checking his watch as if he had better places to be—more pressing matters to address like the kind of ice cream he wanted or the status of the $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill. The best part is that he and his team feel like the American public wouldn't care that we left our citizens behind. He will address the nation today even though the last planes flew out of the country yesterday.

Yet, one mother of a US Marine killed at the airport, has a brutal message for Joe Biden and his supporters, placing blame on them for killing her son. She also called Biden a “dementia-ridden piece of crap” (via NY Post):

The mother of a US Marine killed in Thursday’s terror bombing outside Kabul’s airport claimed that Americans who voted for President Biden “just killed my son.” Kathy McCollum, whose 20-year-old son, Rylee, was among 13 US service members killed in the attack, told SiriusXM talk show host Andrew Wilkow on “The Wilkow Majority” show that she blamed the “dementia-ridden” president for his death, Newsweek reported. “Twenty years and 6 months old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she told Wilkow. “I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning,” McCollum said. “Two Marines at my door telling me that my son was dead. “I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” she claimed. “With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House, who still thinks he’s a senator.

I mean, she’s not wrong about Biden’s mind being eaten by worms. But the overall theme here is that Joe Biden cannot do the job. He’s obviously focused on other matters. He’s been aloof of the facts. He disregarded damning intelligence reports and State Department memos that painted an abysmal picture of conditions on the ground in Afghanistan. Biden just wanted out, hoped for the best, and wanted to focus on the economy and COVID. You must wear many hats, Joe. You can’t just focus on one thing at a time. We all know this. Instead, there was chaos, which contributed to the deaths of American troops. Now, we’re gone—and we left Americans behind because we trusted the Taliban. We’re also trusting them to run counterterror operations and form an inclusive government. Someone is smoking crack in that White House. Is Hunter running foreign policy now?