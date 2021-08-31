Afghanistan

Biden Administration Was Dragged For These Insane Remarks About the Taliban

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Administration Was Dragged For These Insane Remarks About the Taliban

Source: AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan

Why are they so bad at this? Why are Democrats so bad at this? I can’t believe this needs to be said, but trusting terrorists is never good foreign policy. The group that gave Osama bin Laden safe haven is being trusted right now by the Biden White House. The very people we invaded to purge from the country forever are being trusted by us. It’s Kafkaesque. We trusted these terrorists to be the TSA for Hamid Karzai Airport (name subject to change). We gave them lists with names of Americans and key Afghan allies at their checkpoints. These are pretty much kill lists now that all American forces have left the country. So, what do we do now? Oh, we sent strongly-worded statements like the Taliban better do this, that, and the other or…they’ll pay or something. It’s pathetic. It’s a toothless warning. It’s political theater because they know we’re not going back. Also, we’re trusting these people with counterterrorism now. The terrorist group is being asked to conduct such operations. It’s pure hilarity. 

Here’s our State Department yesterday. From spokesman Ned Price:

The Taliban needs to meet its commitments and obligations in Afghanistan on freedom of travel, respecting basic rights of the people, upholding its commitments on counterterrorism, not carrying out reprisal violence against those who stayed, and forming an inclusive government.

This is never going to happen. Women’s rights are dead. Oh, and the “not carrying out reprisal violence against those who stayed” bit is dead. They’re hanging people from Black Hawk helicopters and flying the bodies around. They’re reportedly cutting out the tongues of translators who helped our forces. The executions are beginning. These are radical Islamists and inclusivity is not baked in the cake. We all know this. Biden’s people do not. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Official: Look, Abandoning Americans and Afghan Allies is Actually in 'Their Best Interest'
Guy Benson
Pentagon Clarifies Whether U.S. Military Dogs Were Left to Die in Afghanistan
Katie Pavlich
Pentagon Press Sec. John Kirby Wishes We Could Have Evac'd More Americans, But Oh Look at the Time
VIP
Julio Rosas
Biden Administration Takes Victory Lap After Leaving Americans Behind in Kabul
Spencer Brown
Joe Biden's Meetings with Other Afghanistan Gold Star Families Went Terribly
Julio Rosas
The Story About Biden Checking His Watch During Dignified Transfer Just Got a Lot Worse
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular