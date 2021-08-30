Bill Maher Torches Woke Left on America-Bashing: ‘Have You People Lost Your F**king Minds'

It’s been documented, folks. Pew Research and others have noted how the American Left has gone full communist over the past decade or so. The Republican Party has barely taken such extreme lurches. That’s a fact. We’re not insane. We don’t have a meltdown when we see the American flag. Progressives do. We support the troops. Progressives don’t. We have zero issues with watching a football game. Progressives want to give a critical race theory lecture at halftime. We enjoy life. Progressives mainline misery and want everyone else to feel the same way. We’re for the First Amendment. Progressives want speech codes. There is not a single thing right now that the woke Left can argue is problematic in some fashion. Case in point, math is now racist. It’s become so bad that hard-core liberal comedians, like Bill Maher, are sounding more Republican. It’s been a string of hits all summer. Maher is not a conservative in any way, shape, or form, but he’s also not a communist. He’s not assimilating like the rest of the Democratic Party base.

His ‘New Rules’ commentary which he does at the end of every show was great. It was funny, while also delivering sharp blows to the woke Left for their America bashing. Maher admitted he rolled his eyes at conservatives’ adoration of America. He had a good line where an American flag in a club sandwich would make former House Speaker John Boehner lose it. Yet, like with everything, he hit the Left for going too far in the other direction.

“We’re not the bad guys,” he said. The Woke Left is navigated by the narrative that this nation is rotten to the core, racist, and irredeemable. Turn on your TV and watch some news, Maher noted. Everyone but the Left knows the truth about this nation and what we stand for, which is why, as he put it, Afghans are handing their babies over barbed wire to our troops in the hopes that their little ones would be spared the horrors of the Taliban. Ask any immigrant about how they feel about America and their home country, and they’ll shred any America-bashing talking point—brutally. It’s the truth. Maher noted that we tried to stop oppression in Afghanistan. We failed, but we've mostly succeeded here which is something the woke Left cannot accept (via Fox News):

What's the lesson of Afghanistan? Maybe it's that everyone from the giant dorm room bitch session that is the internet should take a good look at what real oppression looks like. #Wokeistan #WakeUpCall pic.twitter.com/HoNJkucheF — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 28, 2021

Watching this s--- go down in Afghanistan, I was reminded lately of every conversation I've ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which if we got to really talking, included the notion, ‘Oh, you people have no idea. All you do is b---- about and badmouth your own country, but if you knew about the country I came from, you'd stop s----ing on your own.’" Maher poked fun at Republicans for being "overly sentimental" when it comes to patriotism and "over-romanticizing" America, but blasted liberals for "under-romanticizing" America and accused them of "having no perspective." […] "I'm sorry your professor said something you didn't like. That won't be a problem with the Taliban because you're not allowed to go to school. In Saudi Arabia, grown women can be jailed for doing the kind of things we think of as routine without the permission of a male guardian. China rounds you up if you're the wrong religion and puts you in camps," Maher said before listing several other injustices around the world. […] "We're not the bad guys. Oppression is what we were trying to stop in Afghanistan. We failed, but any immigrant will tell you we've largely succeeded here. And yet, the overriding thrust of current ‘woke’ ideology is America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded and so oppressive, sexist and homophobic we can't find a host for the Oscars or 'Jeopardy!'" Maher exclaimed. "And this is where your new [Afghan] roommates that you took in will prove so valuable because they'll turn to you and say ‘Have you people lost your f---ing minds?!?… Have you ever heard of honor killings, public beheadings, throwing gay men off of roofs, arranged marriages to minors, state-sanctioned wife-beating, female genital mutilation, marriage by capture? Because we have.'"

Now, he does say that we should take these Afghan refugees into our homes and neighborhoods which drew loud applause from his audience.

“And I’m sure everyone who just clapped is thinking the same thing; ‘yes, someone who isn’t me should definitely do that,’” Maher responded.

Yeah, do not agree on that one since extreme vetting must be applied to weed out potential terrorists who embedded themselves with these people amid the chaos in Kabul. Still, the mere fact that Maher called out the Left, said we’re not bad, and that America is a great country is all that passes for being a white supremacist nowadays among lefty circles. Just read the comments. Look at the tweets from these ‘woke’ creatures when Maher’s monologue was trending on social media over the weekend. It’s what you’d expect. Maher is now some hardcore conservative.

