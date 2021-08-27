Afghanistan

With Afghanistan in Chaos, Ex-NSA Director Makes Jokes About Deporting the Unvaccinated There

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

I mean where does the mind wander to get to this point? Afghanistan is crumbling. We have Americans trapped behind enemy lines. Thus far, there’s been no wholesale operation to get them. Yes, some elements of the CIA and US forces on the ground have conducted some rescue missions, but there are loads more who cannot make it to the airport. Yesterday’s terrorist bombing only complicated this fiasco. It was bound to happen given the chaos around the airport in Kabul and the fact that al-Qaeda and ISIS operatives are on the hunt.

Our people cannot get to the airport. They can’t get past the checkpoints. They’re having their passports taken by the Taliban. It’s not like going through the security line at Reagan National Airport which is the picture Joe Biden tried to paint regarding this evacuation effort. And now, we have an ex-NSA director making jokes about sending America’s unvaccinated to Afghanistan? Yes, that happened. Gen. Michael Hayden who helmed the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency said it was a “good idea” when responding to a lefty Twitter troll (via Daily Caller):

Retired four-star Air Force General Michael Hayden was responding to a tweet from an account that replied to him. “Can we send the MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan, no use sending that plane back empty?” The tweet said.

“Good idea,” Hayden replied in a tweet that was widely criticized on social media. Hayden retweeted an image juxtaposing the Taliban riding into Kabul with Trump supporters at a car rally with a caption that said “Their Taliban, Our Taliban.”

[…]

He has also previously come under fire for inflammatory tweets such as in 2018 when he tweeted a picture of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp in order to criticize President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

So, yes, not exactly shocking behavior from Hayden but now that 13 American service members, mostly US Marines, have been killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul yesterday—maybe shut up for a while, sir.

Most Popular