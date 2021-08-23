Another Biden Lie About Afghanistan Has Been Exposed

Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan. We don’t know how many are left. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was quite clear about that; they don’t know. It’s all just part of the circus that is the fall of Afghanistan. How Biden and his team blew it. They knew throughout the summer the situation on the ground was not good, to say the least—and they just didn’t care. So, the Taliban rolls into Kabul on August 15, we have thousands of Americans trapped now behind enemy lines, and this administration didn’t know what to do. We’re now forced to trust terror groups with…not killing our citizens. It’s par for the course when it comes to Democrats and national security. They’re bad at it. So, besides hitting a double-bogey here—we do have reports of Americans being beaten by Taliban terrorists. Al-Qaeda and ISIS are also in the neighborhood. Some of our people simply cannot get out because it’s not safe. And now, we have US passports being seized (via NY Post):

Scenes of chaos and calamity continue to unfold in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, as thousands of embattled Afghans purport to push through Taliban barricades and escape the country before the Taliban takes full power.

In the latest blow to those running up against the clock, Afghan-Americans on Thursday said that Taliban fighters are now attempting to take their U.S. passports and identification orders in an attempt to stop them from leaving the country.

“I got to the gates and was about to show my passport, but the Taliban got it, and he said you are not allowed to go through and wouldn’t give it back,” one Afghan-American, who served for several years as an interpreter during the war and has his home in the U.S but requested anonymity for safety reasons, said. “I was lucky a U.S. marine was right there and forced him to give it back.”

According to several others, some have not been so lucky — hamstringing their chance to make it home ahead of the Taliban’s officially assuming of the throne.

“U.S. passports, driver’s licenses — they are confiscating those pieces of documentation from American citizens,” said Ephraim Mattos, a former Navy SEAL and founder of the humanitarian organization, Stronghold Rescue and Relief, which is working around the clock to evacuate Afghans interpreters and helpers. “They lose proof of who they are, and this has happened on multiple occasions in multiple places.”

President Joe Biden on Friday said they “know of no circumstance where American citizens are carrying an American passport” and not able to reach the airport.