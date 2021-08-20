The Woke Left Strafes Air Force Academy

Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban again. We’re going to see ripple effects from this fiasco for years to come. A former CIA operative Bryan Dean Wright had a chilling but insightful thread about the ramifications of this botched exit. Our enemies will be emboldened. The black market will be awash with new weapons. Russia and China will flex their muscles. Terror groups will do the same. Why not? America has been defeated in Afghanistan. Our military and intelligence resources are being grossly misused—and they’re inaccurate. If not, then our leaders, who are equally feckless, aren’t listening. He described us as a rudderless and divided nation which presents opportunities to our enemies to make moves. So, when you hear about how the military is going ‘woke,’ it only reinforces the notion that we’re going to get our clocks cleaned in some future war if this critical race theory nonsense continues to fester. The Air Force Academy is the latest institution to become infected with this far-left crap (via Washington Examiner):

The Air Force Academy requires its incoming cadets to watch a diversity and inclusion video supportive of attending a Black Lives Matter chapter meeting.

Critics argue this proves military academies have implemented critical race theory as part of their curriculum.

“We are pleased to offer this introductory D&I course as part of our commitment to working with cadets and cadet candidates in fostering a safe community built on mutual respect, teamwork, and personal dignity,” a note from Yvonne L. Roland, the director of Culture, Climate, and Diversity, reads at the onset of the training.

The video follows Jose, a minority student, and three friends, while the instructions tell cadets to “decide how you think his friends should respond.” In the first scenario, two of the white friends pressure Jose to attend a Black Lives Matter rally, while the third later posits that the slogan should be "All Lives Matter," which was later described as a “really problematic” comment.

“I can confirm this is part of required training for inbound cadets,” Air Force Academy spokesman Dean Miller told the Washington Examiner. “This is the first year this training has been used, and it is used at universities across the country.”

So, how is hating white people and digesting false historical narratives going to help us protect America? It won’t. It’s designed to weaken America from within. The military has long been a bastion of conservatism usually. Most members are Republicans. They used to have zero time for this nonsense. It was all about honor, a code of conduct, successfully training for whatever is thrown at them, and most of all—learning to become expert killers when it comes to America’s enemies. Now, we have this CRT crap infecting their minds. This isn’t a byproduct; it is the Left’s agenda. Evil America, a beast, must be weakened, and they’re doing it at every socio-political level. All aspects of society are being bombarded with this pseudo-intellectual drivel. And our schools are where these culturally Marxist lies are embedded into the minds of our children.

It’s the village of the damned.