Will a German Nurse Face Charges Over Her COVID Vaccine Antics?

Well, this sounds like something from a Robin Cook novel, though it’s not the first time something like this happened. In Germany, almost 10,000 people might have been given saline instead of the COVID vaccine. These people thought they were protected. Not the case as a nurse had other plans. National Public Radio decided to take a break from their incessant coverage of race, gender, and nonbinary Vikings to report on this German medical professional who was in charge of prepping the vaccines for delivery. Reportedly, this person expressed skepticism about the COVID vaccine (via NPR):

Authorities say that a Red Cross nurse working at a vaccination site in Friesland is believed to have given out the fake shot to residents during March and April, Reuters reported. Around 8,600 people could have received the saline solution instead of the vaccine, Sven Ambrosy, a district administrator of Friesland, said on Facebook. "I'm totally shocked by the incident," Ambrosy said. "The district of Friesland will do everything possible to ensure that the affected people receive their vaccination protection as soon as possible." The saline solution is not dangerous, but officials are urging anyone who got vaccinated at the Roffhausen Vaccination Center during that period to get vaccinated again. They are contacting by phone or email those who may have received a fake vaccine, and a dedicated information phone line has also been established, officials wrote on Facebook.

In Wisconsin, a pharmacist intentionally sabotaged some 500 vials of the COVID vaccine. There’s no need to panic, though I’d expect this to be the plotline in some medical thriller in the future. Frankly, I’m more surprised that NPR decided to pause their woke agenda peddling, though it could be viewed as a massive overreach in slamming COVID vaccine skeptics. I mean, why else would they highlight a rather local story from Germany of all places. Whatever the case, we don’t know if the nurse will be charged with anything.