Is This The Pharmacist Who Intentionally Botched Over 500 COVID Vaccines in Wisconsin?

Leah wrote about this earlier this week. Some psychopath in Wisconsin decided to sabotage over 500 COVID vaccines, some of which were given to health care workers. The vaccine they were given, however, was rendered useless when this person took the vials out of the freezers overnight and left them to spoil. Around 60 workers had to be informed their inoculations were ineffective. At first, it was reported that this was accidental. It was later determined to be intentional which led to the termination and arrest of the pharmacist responsible. This chaotic incident occurred at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton:

Earlier this week the medical center learned that 57 vials had been removed from a pharmacy refrigerator and left out overnight. Each vial contains 10 doses. “While some of the vaccine was administered to team members on Dec. 26 within the approved 12-hour post-refrigeration window, unfortunately most of it had to be discarded due to the temperature storage requirements,” Advocate Aurora Health said Monday. After an internal review, officials initially believed the cause was “inadvertent human error,” but they updated their statement after speaking with the individual responsible, who “acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

The former hospital employee was later arrested by police and detained until further notice. So, who’s the person? Who’s the former hospital employee? This person has yet to be named but Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dug through some jail records in Grafton and found that a Steven Brandenburg was booked on “criminal damage to property and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, both felonies.’

The paper added, “A search of state records showed Brandenburg is a licensed pharmacist.”

Jeff Bahr, president of Aurora Health Care Medical Group — part of Advocate Aurora Health — called the pharmacist a "bad actor" during a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon. But he said he could not speak to a motive. [...] "There is no evidence that the individual in question tampered with the vaccine in any way other than removing it from refrigeration," he said. "There is no evidence to suggest that this individual tampered with any other vaccine administered at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton." No other employees were involved, Aurora said. A source close to the investigation said there is no reason to believe more than one individual was involved. Bahr said a health system review of its processes found that “this was a situation involving a bad actor as opposed to a bad process.” However, Aurora officials did not say whether the refrigerator holding the vaccine was locked, whether the room was under surveillance, or whether access to the area is limited to certain employees — practices that have been implemented in some other hospitals in Wisconsin and across the country. Aurora officials also did not clarify whether anything else was being stored in the same refrigerator as the vaccine. Originally, they said the person who removed the vials was trying to “access other items.” Bahr responded to questions posed by a moderator but members of the media were not able to ask Bahr questions directly. The state Department of Health Services has worked with Aurora as it investigated the incident, reviewed processes and "implemented improvements," Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a statement Thursday.

So, what’s the deal here? There’s been no motive regarding why this person decided to screw over fellow hospital workers and intentionally ruin the vaccine. Was politics at play? Was there a mental break? We don’t know still. Whatever the reason, this person has an issue. Who does something like this? It’s great that we have two vaccines, something that the liberal media mocked President Trump for when he first initiated Operation Warp Speed. Not only did we get two before the end of 2020, but both were approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccination process and distribution have been criticized, but this is an unprecedented rollout here. The first round of vaccinations just started. Let’s wait and see. We also forget that this is a government operation; nothing is ever smooth. It’s Trump’s signature domestic achievement to get a COVID vaccine done this fast. He will never get the proper credit for it. The experts said it would take two years. Wrong. And any good news about how we’re fighting this virus is spun to bash Trump. The president could say ‘Ebola is a terrible disease’ and thought pieces from liberal media outlets would have lengthy articles explaining why keeping Ebola around is good for humanity. That’s how sick and stupid our opposition is nowadays.

But back to Wisconsin, we’ll keep you updated. It wouldn’t shock me if there’s more to this story. It could very well be just a sick dude who just wanted to watch the world burn.