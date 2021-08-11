NPR Is So Woke Even Liberals Are Sick of It...And Viking Nonbinary Burial Story Serves as a Prime Example

I know most of you are not National Public Radio fans, but this is a good story. It’s a good comedy. Apparently, the Vikings had nonbinary warriors. There’s no concrete evidence of course, but NPR decided to really harp on this burial of a warrior that was female but identified as nonbinary. How do they know? They don’t—they’re retroactively applying 21st Century woke nonsense to this 1,000-year-old dead warrior. Supposedly, it shows that the nonbinaries were an elite and exalted warrior class for which there is zero concrete evidence. The body is admittedly in very poor condition, but these scholars just have a good feeling (via NPR):

Analysis of ancient DNA found in Finland has unveiled a surprise a century later – the remains of an early medieval warrior thought to be female may have been nonbinary. The new findings challenge previous ideas about gender roles and expression and suggest that nonbinary people were valued and respected members of their communities, researchers concluded in their study, published in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Archaeology, The findings are a reminder that "biology does not directly dictate a person's self-identity," said Ulla Moilanen, the study's lead author and an archaeologist at Finland's University of Turku. Archaeologists first discovered the grave in 1968. Located in Suontaka Vesitorninmäki, southern Finland, the remains were buried alongside a sword and jewelry such as brooches and found in fragments of woolen clothes — which were "a typical feminine costume of the era," the researchers said.

The warrior is said to be suffering from Klinefelter syndrome, but the evidence is shoddy:

Females are typically born with two X chromosomes (XX) and males are born with one X and one Y chromosome (XY). Males born with Klinefelter syndrome are born with an extra X chromosome (XXY), according to the United Kingdom's National Health Service. The syndrome affects about 1 in 660 males. Those with Klinefelter may have low levels of testosterone, a smaller penis, undescended testes, enlarged breasts and infertility. Many people aren't diagnosed until they are older and test their fertility levels; others are never diagnosed. In their findings, the researchers noted that the remains were "badly damaged" and that they only had a small sample to test. But through the use of modeling, they said they "found overwhelming evidence that the genetic data of the Suontaka individual most closely resemble an XXY karyotype."

No wonder why liberals are getting sick of NPR. Yes, this sort of nonsense is listed as a reason why even the most liberal of folks now consider NPR an exercise in psychological torture with these woke stories. Ex-Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi had a lengthy post about NPR since they went after conservative Ben Shapiro and his outlet, Daily Wire, not for being inaccurate but simply for being good at promoting and disseminating content that shreds NPR’s mission statement.

“In the last year I hear more and more politically progressive people, in the media, talking about the station as a kind of mass torture experiment, one that makes the most patient and sensible people want to drive off the road in anguish,” wrote Taibbi. He later listed notable examples of the outlet really pushing the woke Left agenda on steroids with their story selection. It sucks, which is why people are tuning out.