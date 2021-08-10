Not So Sure What Oregon's Governor Did to Equalize Education for Nonwhites Is a Good thing

So, is this critical race theory in action? Apparently so. In Oregon, Democratic gov. Kate Brown decided that nonwhite high schoolers don’t need to be proficient in math, writing, or, reading to graduate. Yeah, that’s some system they have out there. She did this in the name of equity. I’m not so sure where the equitable element is in removing some education requirements for some students and not others to graduate, but that’s liberal America. There are no standards. Well, there are double standards, but that’s only when they get caught up in their own shoddy narratives. Given that CRT is the main course for liberals nowadays, Ms. Brown is just doing her part to destroy our supposedly racist education system because…reading, writing, and math are bastions of white supremacy? Left coast politics never ceases to be entertaining (via Fox News):

Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Democrat, signed a bill last month with little fanfare that drops the requirement that high school students prove proficiency in reading, writing or math before graduation, a report said. The Oregonian reported that the governor has seemed to avoid discussing Senate Bill 744. Her move to sign the bill was "not public until recently, because her office did not hold a signing ceremony or issue press release." The paper also pointed out that the bill was first signed on July 14 but not added into the state’s database until July 29 due to a glitch in the system. […] In June, state lawmakers voted to approve the bill that suspended the requirements for students for three years, KATU reported. Foundations for a Better Oregon said in a statement at the time that the bill is intended to "truly reflect what every student needs to thrive in the 21st century." Supporters of the bill insist that considering math and reading essential skills has been an unfair challenge for students who do not test well. The report said the requirement was first suspended at the start of the pandemic. The KATU report pointed out that Republicans have come out against the bill and claim that it lowers "expectations for our kids." But there was some bipartisan support.

I remember the good ole’ days when you didn’t pass a subject, you simply took summer school classes, and if you didn’t pass something—you couldn’t graduate. It’s that simple. First, how bad are things that we have high schoolers who can barely read? And they can graduate in the state of Oregon because…it’s not fair that they can’t do simple things. Setting kids up for failure to fan the flames of a liberal narrative is quite something but can’t say I’m shocked. You must know how to read, except if you’re nonwhite in Oregon. Democrats think they’re too dumb to do the work. That’s how this all comes off, along with the state officials trying to boost their education figures…on paper.