NYT Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About COVID Vaccinations and Obama's Birthday Party

Talk about the upper crust life, huh? Former President Barack Obama has his bougie birthday party over the weekend. There were tons of guests. It was a superspreader event if we’re going by the liberal media’s rules. COVID is back in the news, and the media is beyond aroused by it. They’re getting off on rising cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. They’re also using this as their PSA bullhorn to tell people to get vaccinated. Should we get the shot? Yes, I think they should. Should they be forced? No. There are a ton of people who don’t like vaccine mandates or the government telling them what to do. There are others who still have health-related questions about long-term effects. And then, there are some with underlying conditions, like Guillain Barre Syndrome, who simply cannot take it due to the side effects being life-threatening. It’s a complex debate, one that’s been raging for years. These vaccine thresholds are hilariously unattainable without a mandate, and that’s not going to happen amid a midterm election. So, this dithering undercuts the whole ‘emergency’ situation narrative the media and Democrats peddle about COVID and the vaccine. If this was truly an emergency, anyone would say congressional majorities be damned—we’re enacting a mandate. Okay, I know—this is DC. You’d hope that would be the mindset. Anytime some sweeping government power can wait until after Election Day 2022 is a huge red flag for maybe there’s some more context to all of this.

For liberals, all this debating over the vaccine is a waste of time because…they’re right or something. The moral superiority complex is at an all-time high—and while some liberals try to hide it. It’s bursting through on this issue. Back to Obama’s party, New York Times reporter Annie Karni tried to pivot away from the hypocrisy of this whole situation by saying that this crowd was safe because they were a vaccinated and sophisticated crowd. It’s another episode of saying the quiet part out loud. Ellie Bufkin, a former writer at Townhall, summed it up perfectly, “George Orwell could not have written a more perfect example of what the socialist upper crust looks like at play. She says it so plainly yet still totally misses the point.”

Liberals openly admitting that they are more “sophisticated”, so they get a pass on the COVID restrictions that us plebeians must comply with.



George Orwell could not have written a more perfect example of what the socialist upper crust looks like at play.



We’re liberal, so the virus can’t infect us. Now, that’s some grade-A snobbery right there. Also, science fiction. It’s the optics, woman. It’s bad. I’ve been told by these panic porn networks that people are dying all over the place, hospitals everywhere are overrun, and the dead walk the streets. If that’s the case, then you can’t have a birthday party with scores of people as a prominent political figure. That’s the rule, right? These sorts of gatherings are irresponsible and selfish because it adds more stress to the health care system and its workers. Obama is a selfish bastard then. It’s either he’s a selfish a-hole or the rules don’t apply to the “upper crust.” Which is it? Both make you look like trash so there’s not much upside…unless you have the media to be your natural PR firm.